Brews on Buckeye returns for seventh annual festival

The seventh annual Brews on Buckeye festival is returning to Kokomo this weekend, and features plenty of brews, booze, food, and live music to celebrate a return to some normalcy in 2021.

Last year’s festival saw some modifications due to COVID-19, but still went on pretty normally as The Coterie strung together an ample lineup of breweries and distilleries to celebrate the annual craft beer block party in the 500 block of North Buckeye Street. Kyle Gibson, Brews on Buckeye organizer and owner of The Coterie, said he’s excited to lift last year’s restrictions and bring another strong lineup for Kokomo to enjoy once again.

“It’s just going back to 2019 where we invited more breweries, and more of them were able to join us this year,” Gibson said. “We’re just looking forward to bringing it back and not having to limit ourselves to how many people and how many tickets. Hopefully it doesn’t rain.”

Last year went really smoothly, Gibson said, despite the pandemic climate, but he can’t help but look forward to a more relaxed environment the 2021 festival will bring. He said all the partners from last year’s festival were very easy to work with, and are excited to return to Kokomo.

Last year, Gibson had to cap the number of attendees to 750 out of an abundance of caution, but he said he’s looking to have more than 1,000 attendees this year, which will be around the same amount prior to 2020, he said.

Confirmed breweries for 2021 include 450 North Brewing Company, Bad Dad Brew Co., Burn’em Brewing, Cavalier Distributing, City Wineworks, Craftroads Beverage, Elm Street Brew Co., Four Fathers Brewing, Half Moon Brewery, Hoosier Brew Co., McClures Orchard, Misbeehavin' Meads, Off Square Brewing, Sun King Kokomo, Viking Artisan Ale, Westwind Brew Co., and Windmill Brewing.

Featured distilleries are Old 55 Distillery, 1205 Distillery, West Fork Whiskey, Desnuda Tequila, and Sun King Spirits. Food will be available from The Coterie, Oscar’s Pizza, and The Struggle Bus food truck. DJ Action Jackson will provide music for the event, and Gibson said there’s a “super-secret surprise” up his sleeve for festival goers.

“I can’t tell you,” Gibson said. “It will be kind of neat to throw everybody a curveball.”

General admission tickets are $35, which includes a 6 p.m. entry time and beer samples. VIP tickets are listed at $55 and include a 5 p.m. entry time, beer samples, and a Brews on Buckeye T-shirt. Designated driver tickets are $10 and include free non-alcoholic drinks all day long.

Tickets and other information can be found at OnTapTickets.com by searching “Brews on Buckeye 2021.”

Brews on Buckeye 2021 takes place Saturday, July 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the 500 block of North Buckeye Street. The event is rain or shine, and there are no refunds. The event is made possible by event sponsors Grissom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Harley-Davidson of Kokomo.