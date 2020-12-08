Brad Howell Ford and the community came to the rescue last month for the Kokomo Humane Society.
The car dealership launched a “Fill the Truck” campaign throughout November with the goal of collecting 7,000 pounds of dog, cat, and rabbit food for the shelter. The goal was exceeded, and last Monday, nearly 8,000 pounds of food was dropped off at the humane society. The donation will help not only shelter pets but also pets around the community, according to Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society.
“It’s wonderful for us, and it’s wonderful for the community. The canned food we use for the animals here, but the dry food we give out in our food bank. We’ve been going through a lot of that food with COVID, so this is really a great thing to help the community,” said Wolfe.
In total, 7,912 pound of food was collected, and another $1,150 was collected in monetary donations that was donated to the shelter as well. Wolfe said the donation of food was one of the largest the shelter ever had received at one time.
Blake Howell of Brad Howell Ford said he was proud of the community for stepping up and donating.
“It was a success, very, very proud of the whole community that came together for that and our staff here. It’s truly amazing, especially close to Christmastime when a lot of animals don’t have homes and don’t have people to be around,” Howell said. “Maybe a toy and some food and some treats will help them get through the holidays.”