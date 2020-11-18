Brad Howell Ford is ensuring area pets have a hearty Thanksgiving as the dealership collects pet food for the Kokomo Humane Society.

Now through the end of the month, donations of cat, dog, and rabbit food can be dropped off, and those who donate 20 pounds of food will be entered in a drawing to win prizes.

Amanda Behler of Brad Howell Ford said the “fill the truck” campaign was started as a way to give back to the community.

“Brad Howell was originally in Greentown, and this is the second year in Kokomo. They wanted to reach out to local organizations to help them, so we picked the shelter this month,” Behler said.

“Fill the truck” began on Nov. 1, and organizers hope to collect 7,000 pounds of pet food by the end of the month. As of last week, approximately 1,500 pounds had been collected. Behler hopes to see more donations pour end as the collection now is more than halfway over.

The humane society, she said, was a worthwhile cause. In addition to keeping the shelter pets fed, the humane society also helps people in the community who are struggling to feed their pets.

“We know the food helps families that maybe can’t afford to feed their dog or cat, and they want to keep their pet. So this is a way to give back and help the community,” Behler said.

Donations can be dropped off at the reception area during regular business hours, and donors can fill out a slip to be entered in the drawing. The grand prize is a Bissell carpet shampooer, and other prizes baskets with donations from area businesses also will be given out. The drawing will be held on Dec. 1.

Karen Wolfe, director of the Kokomo Humane Society, said she was grateful the shelter was chosen as the recipient of the campaign.

“We are so grateful to Brad Howell Ford for hosting this food drive for the Kokomo Humane Society. Seven-thousand pounds of food is a huge goal but one I think they will be able to achieve based on what we have seen so far,” said Wolfe. “This food drive will not only help the animals currently at the shelter but will help us to help the community in having trouble affording food for their pets. One of our wishes is to keep every animal with their family. Having pet food available for people in need is a great way for us to help.”

Brad Howell Ford is located at 2170 E. Boulevard.