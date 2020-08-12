By now you’ve surely heard about the inaugural Bona Vista Golf Classic on Aug. 28 at Wildcat Creek Golf Course.
We've established that both you and I need an afternoon of relaxation at this point in our crazy year. What you may not know, however, is how much additional fun will be packed into this event. Our partners, sponsors, and staff are dedicated to bringing you quite a unique afternoon. You expect the golf but maybe not all the additional activities we’re planning.
Soupley's Wine and Spirits, our partner and Hole-in-One sponsor, will be providing free beer and wine tastings throughout the course. How amazing is that? This idea was born out of the disappointment we all shared when the Greatest Spectacle in Tasting had to be canceled this spring. If you are an avid supporter of the popular annual event, you'll be relieved to hear you have been given a second chance to enjoy all the delicious wine and beer samplings Soupley's provides. Attendees be 21 to sample alcohol.
Additionally, you won't want to miss the chance to win a variety of contests including longest drive, closest to the pin, and the putting challenge. We have gathered up some prizes that will definitely bring out your competitive side. Did I mention the silent auction? Our team has compiled a list of packages that will blow you away. For a teaser, here are some of the items that will be available for bidding: tickets to a Wheel of Fortune taping, a Bunn coffee maker, French Lick and Holiday World getaways, multiple gift card selections, and tickets to a variety of Indiana attractions.
I would be remiss not to mention the safety measures our volunteers and staff will be implementing. We will have hand sanitizer and masks, as well as a protocol to repeatedly disinfect common surfaces. Social distancing and masks will be strongly encouraged.
Will your favorite part of the Golf Classic be the free beer available at registration, catered lunch included with your ticket, a complimentary Tito’s cocktail, contests with awesome prizes, or the silent auction filled with valuable packages? Maybe it will simply be the chance to play a round with friends while enjoying refreshing beer and wine samples. I’m already sure that my favorite part of the event will be the opportunity to watch our community come together, having fun while supporting Bona Vista Programs.
The 2020 Bona Vista Golf Classic will start with lunch at 12 p.m., provided by Bona Vista’s BV Bistro, and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. Registration is only $160 for a four-person team. There is a limited number of teams available, and we have had a great response so far. So, you will definitely want to sign up soon by visiting www.bonavista.org and clicking the “Events” tab or by calling 765-457-8273 and asking for Marcy.
This exciting event would not be possible without the support from a large list of contributors including the main event sponsor, Smith Financial. Hole-in-One sponsors are Soupley's Wine & Spirits, BMO Harris Bank, DeHayes Group, Baker Contracting, Beckley Office Equipment, City of Firsts FCU, and Miller/Coors. Eagle sponsors are Mid America Beverage, Liberty Financial, and Solidarity FCU. Birdie sponsors are Delphi Technologies and the Wyman Group.