A couple of weeks ago I hinted at a new event Bona Vista would be hosting this year. Well, it’s time to hook you up with some details and let you in on all of the behind-the-scenes action.

Friday, Aug. 28, is the official date of the first-ever Bona Vista Golf Classic at Wildcat Creek. We are so excited to see some of our supporters and friends who we’ve been very socially distant from for many months now. We hope many of you will show up to see us, too!

Here are the details if you need to see them in a list, like me:

• Friday, Aug. 28

• Wildcat Creek Golf Course, 3200 Timber Valley Drive

• Lunch, courtesy of the Bona Vista Bistro, will start at noon (but will be available until tee off)

• Shotgun start at 1 p.m.

• Nine holes with a cart

• $160 for team of four

• Cash prize payout for first-, second- and third-place teams

• 50/50 raffle

• Putting contest, longest drive, closest to the pin contest

• Spin the wheel for a yardage advantage and mulligans (for sale)

• Door prizes and silent auction

Since we aren’t starting until 1 p.m. (or noon if you want lunch), that means you can work half a day, go and play golf for a good cause, and then kick off your weekend from there. Sounds pretty perfect because the weather is going to be fabulous. I’m just going to go ahead and call that right now.

So, how do you get involved? I’m glad you asked!

If you want to play as an individual, grab a few friends, family, coworkers, strangers, and sign up at bonavista.org under the "events" tab. You register and pay all in the same place. Easy peazy.

If you want to play as a team from a business, you can go online to register and pay (like you would as an individual), or you can reach out to Marcy Kistler at mkistler@bonavista.org or 765-457-8273 ext. 341 and set up a sponsorship. Many sponsorship opportunities come with teams included, so that’s a win for us and a win for you.

If you don’t want to play golf but you want to support Bona Vista, we have options for you, too! We are looking for door prizes, items to go in silent auction baskets, and financial sponsors. Again, reach out to Marcy with all of those inquiries. Wouldn’t it be amazing if she was so overwhelmed with all of the donations and sponsorships? I think so.

Also, let me make this perfectly clear. Even though we will have prizes for the winners of the tournament, you do not have to be an avid golfer to participate. We want people to come out and have a good afternoon, whatever that means to you. If that means shooting under par, great! If that means spending a couple of hours in the sunshine outside, great! If that means sipping on some adult beverages while you drive around in a golf cart watching your teammates play golf, great!

Come one, come all!

In addition, if you are on Facebook, make sure to make that you are “going” to the Bona Vista Golf Classic so you can stay up-to-date on the latest information! We look FORE-ward to seeing you there!