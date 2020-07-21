We live in a world driven by convenience; products and services are tailored to the customer’s every need. Employers are adapting to a more remote look for many of their services, and at Bona Vista we are no different. This month we joined the trend by hosting open interviews. The event was such a success we have decided to offer it monthly.
These hiring events allow interested applicants to arrive on their schedule, learn about our available jobs, meet supervisors, complete applications, and interview for open positions all in one stop. This new take on interviewing is a job searcher’s dream. The open interviews we hosted last week resulted in a portion of applicants starting in a new job only days later.
“The July turnout was great, and we hope to be able to accommodate even more people as this monthly event continues,” said Marcy Kistler, Bona Vista staff recruiter.
Your next chance to catch us hosting open interviews is on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jill S. Dunn Center at 1800 S. Plate St., at the corner of Hoffer and Plate streets. We will have multiple supervisors on site for a variety of open positions to answer your questions and complete your interview right then. Interested applicants should bring a form of identification and the contact information for three references.
Since safety is at the forefront of our operations right now, we have taken all the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe at our hiring events. We will host the open interviews outside in front of our Jill S. Dunn Center. You can expect our staff to wear masks and to sanitize the table surfaces after each interview. We will provide disposable masks and hand sanitizer for all attendees.
What’s easier than a one-stop event for job hunters? Not much. Apply and interview all at one time by joining us on Aug. 12. We are eager to meet you and excited for your future with Bona Vista Programs.