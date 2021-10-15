Bona Vista seeks early childhood teachers

The Early Childhood program at Bona Vista has a current need for a lead teacher and two assistant teachers in the Keys for Kids Preschool.

Bailley Maxwell, early childhood director, is hopeful the program will be able to open an additional Infant & Toddler classroom for the growing waitlist of families who need childcare for children from birth to 3 years old.

“Quality education and socialization is key to early childhood development,” said Maxwell. “The care and curriculum provided to students through the Infant & Toddler classroom aids in establishing a strong foundation for learning at the earliest ages. It is our goal to open an additional classroom to serve more families and children in this age group with quality childcare and the tools necessary for successful early childhood development.”

Bona Vista’s Keys for Kids Preschool is a Level 4 Paths to Quality provider, as well as a National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accredited program.

Keys for Kids Preschool currently hosts one Infant & Toddler classroom that maintains full enrollment. The classroom’s curriculum entails a variety of developmental domains essential to the education and growth for students in this age group. Students also receive full-day care including snacks, lunch and nap during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A waitlist is growing for families interested in enrolling a child into the Infant & Toddler class. First, however, Bona Vista must find quality teachers to staff the classroom. Available positions include a full-time lead teacher, a full-time assistant teacher and a part-time assistant teacher. Interested applicants should visit bonavista.org for further details about required qualifications and to apply.

Working for Bona Vista has some serious perks and benefits worth noting. For starters, full-time employees receive medical, dental and vision benefits, as well as paid medical and vacation time. All staff members receive paid holidays. Employees are also encouraged to pursue ample opportunities for advancement.

Additionally, Bona Vista supports teachers looking to continue their education in Early Childhood Education. We participate in the TEACH program, which is a scholarship program that pays for 80% of the employee’s associates and/or bachelor’s degree. Bona Vista pays for 10% and the employee pays the remaining 10%. This is an advantageous way to further the education of our teachers.

If you are a childcare provider or are seeking a career working with children, we would love for you to consider joining our team. Please visit bonavista.org for more information about our open positions in the Early Childhood Services department at Bona Vista.