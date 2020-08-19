Bona Vista was awarded the Workforce Development Grant from Duke Energy in the amount of $25,000. This grant supports programs that address the most pressing skills gaps in communities that Duke Energy serves, specifically programs serving under-represented, low-income or diverse audiences. The Duke Energy funds will be used for two programs in Bona Vista’s newly renovated Crossing Building.
Opportunity Knocks! and the Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) are the two Bona Vista programs that the Duke Energy grant will support. Both programs promote workforce development in Howard County, Indiana. These programs help to train individuals with disabilities how to become better prepared to enter the workforce. Through these funds, the programs will purchase equipment that will work specifically on the occupational goals of those enrolled in the programs. Because the individuals enrolled in the programs have intellectual and developmental disabilities, the training programs need to have the intensity, capability and flexibility to adapt to their specific occupational skills and abilities.
The Duke Energy grant funds will be spent on technology and equipment to help train individuals. The items purchased will range from desktops, laptops, iPads, cash registers, time clocks, and/or virtual reality computers.
Bona Vista Program’s Crossing building, located at 1221 S. Plate Street, had a facelift this year when construction started in February 2020. The project expanded the adult day program options into the vacant 27,000 square feet space inside the former manufacturing facility.
The new layout includes a gym/recreational area to offer gross motor opportunities, a sensory room to help with behavior management, an art creation room to allow for exploration into individuals’ imaginations, a public art gallery for displaying the resulting projects, a computer room to help keep our population on the cutting edge of new technology and three additional classrooms that will house programs to focus on daily living skills and habilitation to help individuals with disabilities live and thrive in the community.
The community will be able to partner with Bona Vista and utilize some of the above mentioned spaces, along with other agencies that Bona Vista partners with to provide wrap-around services for the adults in their programs. The additional space created by the movement of the Adult Day Programs into the new area will also allow Bona Vista to expand one program of their WorkForce Diversity community employment services. The build will incorporate a nice space for the Pre-Employment Transition Services as additional options for transition age youth 14-22 years.
This renovation project is slated to wrap up in the near future. If you are interested in learning more about this project at Bona Vista Programs, or if you would like a virtual tour of this building or any of our programs, please call 765-457-8273 or email bsmith@bonavista.org.