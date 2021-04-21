You know how there are people in every operation that work behind the scenes and oftentimes handle the integral details that keep the day running smoothly? Everyone encounters these people within an organization. This team of miracle workers makes up the administrative staff at Bona Vista, and we are celebrating each of them on Wednesday, April 21, for Administrative Professionals Day.
We all know one of these magicians. Whether an administrative professional makes your life easier at your workplace, finagles an appointment change with your daily meetings, or ensures you receive timely correspondence, we all have felt thankful for this role in various organizations.
At Bona Vista, there are rarely days when our support staff doesn’t keep us afloat. You can walk into any one of our locations and catch one of these unsung heroes doing the work that is only recognized if left undone. So, this week we are screaming “thank you!” to our administrative professionals for all of the detailed and strategic work that they do to neatly tie our operation together.
“Your place of employment is going to fill a large majority of your life,” said Heather Purvis, administrative assistant at Bona Vista. “The only way to be truly content in what you do is to do what you believe is a great job. The only way to do this is to love what you do there. Bona Vista is the best job I have ever had. It is so heartwarming to see everyone genuinely care about every individual that enters the building. Whether it be childcare or therapy, everyone is treated with kindness and a profound sense of respect.”
Purvis works at the Laguna Street location which houses Bona Vista’s Early Childhood Services, Positive Results Therapies, and administrative offices. She is the face that parents see each morning at drop-off, and she is the gatekeeper at our entrance. She will direct your phone call to the appropriate extension, and she tracks information for our compliance department. Without Purvis, our management staff would accomplish much less each day, and our agency’s outreach would effectively reach less people in the community.
“Being an administrative assistant at Bona Vista, I see everyone who walks through the door. You get to know everyone, and everyone gets to know you. It feels like home, and you acquire long-lasting friendships, and memories,” said Purvis.
Bona Vista is thanking each of our administrative professionals for the work that they do in keeping us on track internally and directing the community needs externally. I can think of few positions in our agency that are as important to a seamless operation as these staff members. We hope that your experience with Bona Vista, to whatever degree you have had, has been made pleasant and efficient by a member of our support staff.
