Did you know that Bona Vista’s Early Head Start has a free home-based program for children? It’s true! We offer parent support and guidance to families with children ages birth to 3 in the comfort of their very own homes.
Are you curious how a home-based program could benefit you and your family? You should be!
1. I know I mentioned it in the first sentence, but you may have missed it. The program is free. At no charge, a child development specialist visits your home weekly to help support you with your child’s development, activities, guidance and discipline.
2. The visits are flexible with your family’s schedule. Our specialists know that you are busy and work to accommodate their schedule around yours.
3. All visits are personalized to meet the family’s goals, wants, and desires. The specialist works with parents and children each step of the way. Who doesn’t like knowing they have a partner in child raising?
4. Our home-based program also helps parents to ensure the health of their child by supporting the completion of all recommended doctor and dentist visits.
5. Our specialists can visit homes anywhere in Howard County! Each visit is an hour-and-a-half, and it doesn’t matter where in the county you live. We will come to you!
Bottom line: Bona Vista’s Early Head Start wants to ensure that children are receiving appropriate learning experiences while in the home. We can offer so much to your family, and there’s literally no reason not to take advantage of this free opportunity.
Staying true to Bona Vista’s mission, Early Head Start welcomes children and families of all abilities, and we will accommodate special needs for any unique situation.
You know what else is great? We can start working with families as soon as they find out they’re expecting.
Whether you’re a first-time expectant mother or you’ve had children before, it doesn’t matter. Whether you just found out you’re pregnant or if you’re several months along, it doesn’t matter. Whether you’re working, in school or planning to stay home, it doesn’t matter. You qualify!
Again, like our home-based program, the prenatal program is at no charge to you. Finding out that you’re pregnant can be a confusing time, and we want to help. We have prenatal specialists who can meet with you at our center or in your home for as long or as short as you’d like. And, there’s currently no wait list for this amazing program. Once this article comes out, though, there may be so don’t hesitate to call and get signed up quick.
If our home-based or prenatal programs sound like programs your family would be interested in pursuing, please call us at 765-457-8273 to get started today. For more information about all of Bona Vista’s Programs, please visit www.bonavista.org.