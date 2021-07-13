Thanks to a grant provided by Duke Energy Foundation, Bona Vista’s Pre-Employment Transition Services (or Pre-ETS) program is introducing a new curriculum to help prepare high school students for their post-graduation careers.
There is an increasing demand for direct support professionals, known as DSPs, in the state of Indiana. This healthcare career track develops interested employees into caretakers for people with developmental disabilities. Bona Vista’s program has identified this need and also has fielded interest from the graduating students in their program.
Thus was born the DSP Boost Program at Bona Vista. Interested Pre-ETS students can enroll in this curriculum and learn the ropes of being a DSP while still in high school. During this program, students will receive all of the required new-hire training for DSP positions at the agency. They will complete CPR, non-violent crisis prevention intervention techniques, medication administration, and Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services training, to name a few.
In addition to applicable training required for a post-graduation DSP career, the students will complete a direct care internship at Bona Vista, learning to provide this service to our clients while in the DSP Boost Program. This will benefit them in more ways than a traditional classroom experience. While interning, each student will receive a weekly stipend during the semester, made possible by the Duke Energy Foundation grant funds. Students not only will receive a stipend for their work but also on-the-job experience for their resume. They will finish with a better career understanding for their future and the opportunity to have employment at Bona Vista if successful in the program.
“Bona Vista is thrilled to start the DSP Boost program in Howard County with funds provided by the Duke Energy Foundation grant,” said Meredith Freeman, vice president of Workforce Diversity at Bona Vista, the department that houses Pre-ETS and the DSP Boost program. “This program will train current high school students who are interested in working as Direct Support Professionals after graduation. DSP Boost fulfills many needs, including the need for more high-quality DSPs in Indiana. Students will exit this program with the skills and knowledge to confidently provide much-needed services to Bona Vista's clients."
From a staff recruiting perspective, the introduction of this training program stands to benefit the staffing needs of Bona Vista and like agencies. We are accepting interested students for the fall semester and teaching them the ins and outs of the profession. After their rigorous training, our intent is that many of them will stay on our staff to serve the clients of Bona Vista.
This program will take its inaugural course next month, at the beginning of the new school year, and is available to any Pre-ETS student in Kokomo and Howard County. Interested students should contact Tacy Kline, coordinator of transition services, at 765-454-5997 or tkline@bonavista.org.