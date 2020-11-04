This past week Bona Vista children, adults, and staff enjoyed some of our traditional Halloween events.
It was refreshing to kick off the holiday season with our much-anticipated Halloween festivities. With the safety precautions of masks and gloves in place, we were excited to host our regular activities.
Our adult day services program had a costume parade where our admin staff lined up with bags of candy, and each classroom weaved through the room collecting treats and showing off their spooky attire. This department also had a classroom door decorating contest, which allowed our clients’ creativity to shine. Each class chose a theme and spent time curating craft and art projects to display on their Halloween door. On Friday a group of employees chose a winning design, a movie-themed door on Classroom No. 1.
The Bona Vista early childhood programs also hosted a costume parade for all students. This event is a favorite for the staff at our Laguna building location, who dressed up and lined the halls with bowls of treats as the children danced to Halloween music and collected candy.
We also hosted a few parties throughout our programs. Each of our Opportunity Knocks! and Community Connections programs held parties on Friday. Clients dressed up in their best costumes to enjoy Halloween games and snacks with their classes. Our employees donned costumes as well, and took this opportunity to have some fun at work.
It was hard to tell who enjoyed themselves at these events more: the clients or the staff. Holidays are a special time to spend working in this field. Some of the people we serve do not have much family with which to celebrate, so they greatly look forward to the events that Bona Vista provides. Each of our caregivers has the chance to build relationships with our clients that become close, like family.
Caregiving really can be the most rewarding work and, what’s even better, is that Bona Vista will pay you to do it! We are currently hiring caregivers for all of our adult programming and we would love to chat with you about this career opportunity. If you feel you are a good fit, you can apply online at bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273 for more information.
