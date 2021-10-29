Bona Vista in need of skilled nurses

Are you a nurse looking for a more rewarding career path? You should definitely check out the nursing opportunities available at Bona Vista.
Bona Vista is currently hiring for nursing positions in the residential department. Qualified applicants have a chance to work alongside an established team of skilled residential nurses who are experienced in providing care to Bona Vista clients. Positions would work in Bona Vista residential homes and day services facilities.
"Our nursing position openings are a great opportunity for nursing professionals to expand their career skills in a non-clinical setting with a group of established clients and knowledgeable team members,” explains Meredith Freeman, vice president of Community Employment and Program Support Services. “The teamwork of the department is a great way to expand a resume, as our nurses help with assessments and treatment, as well as help cover caseloads when needed. We offer versatile environments for nurses to grow in their field, while taking advantage of great employee benefits and compensation."
Employee benefits include paid vacation and medical time off, paid holidays and medical, dental and vision health benefits. Bona Vista also offers staff development opportunities and a referral bonus program.
If you are a nurse, you know nursing careers are frequently rewarding when providing care to patients, but Bona Vista staff nurses have a special opportunity to work with clients in their homes. Our nurses have a special connection to the clients for whom they provide care and develop relationships that become like family. Our staff members are with clients when they reach their goals and when they celebrate special occasions. They share holidays and important events, which lends to the relationship that our nurses develop with clients and staff.
This week we celebrated Ashley Ehase, the pediatric nurse in our Early Childhood Services, as she passed her nursing board exam. She said she loves working for Bona Vista and the chance she gets to interact with students in both their daily lives and for their special events. We are thankful for the work that Ashley puts into our nursing program and the leadership she shows local nursing students who visit Bona Vista to job shadow.
Nurse and nursing assistant positions are currently available at Bona Vista Programs. Please visit bonavista.org for more information and to apply. You can also follow our staff recruiter on Facebook @bvjobs to see when she will be at community events, if you’d like more information on any open positions.