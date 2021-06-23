It’s summer time, but temperatures aren’t the only things heating up. Job opportunities at Bona Vista are hot, hot, hot!
Are you in the market for a new career, or do you know someone who is? Now is the time to check out the open positions with this rewarding agency. The employee benefits are pretty awesome, and the quality of work is unmatched.
Bona Vista staff members get the unique chance to improve the lives of others. Whether you are interested in directly working with our clients or supporting the operations behind the scenes, employment with our agency is an asset in our community. We have opportunities to work with adult clients in their hobbies and daily activities, as well as the children and families in early childhood services programming. From janitorial to direct care to food service to teaching, we have an opening for everyone.
Additionally, Bona Vista provides its employees with some great benefits. All staff members are offered access to an employee assistance program, discounted gym membership, retirement savings plan, direct deposit, and staff recognition programs. Regular part- and full-time employees also receive paid time off and paid holidays. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability, life insurance, and a health savings account option.
If you are interested in working with the adult clients that Bona Vista serves, we have some quality opportunities available right now. We are currently hiring for caregivers to work in residential settings, as well as in our day services program. There are also openings in our employment services for the right candidate to help clients in their job skills preparation and search.
Maybe you are more inclined to working with children. In this instance, we have many openings in both our Keys for Kids preschool and Early Head Start areas. Are you pursuing a teaching career? Please contact us to discuss the openings we have in our classrooms and for staff that support our teachers, such as the position openings for an assistant cook and for a maintenance team member.
Applying is easier than ever this summer, as well. You can see all of our job postings and apply directly at bonavista.org or you can call 765-457-8273 for more information. New for July we will be offering opening interviews twice a week, once in Peru and once in Kokomo. Join Catrina, Bona Vista human resource specialist, in July on Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Peru Ivy Tech campus and on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. at 1800 S. Plate Street in Kokomo. She will be on site to discuss job descriptions and the application process.
You can keep updated on our recruitment needs and events by following us on Facebook at Bona Vista Programs Recruiting (@bvjobs). We can’t wait for you to join our team!