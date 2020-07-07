Bona Vista holding open interviews tomorrow

Bona Vista is hosting open interviews tomorrow to fill immediate openings.
The nonprofit is hiring caregivers for the developmentally disabled (CDD) and has fulltime (all three shifts), part-time, and weekend shifts available.
The interviews will take place Wednesday, July 8, from 10 to 12 p.m. at 1220 E. Laguna St. Those interested must complete an online application prior to the interview at http://bonavista.org/apply-now/. The event will be held outside, and guests are asked to wear a mask and bring a valid driver's license.