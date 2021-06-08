Bona Vista hosted a favorite annual tradition last week as rows of preschoolers lined up in blue caps and gowns, and 15 kindergarten-ready children graduated.
Our early childhood program accepts children as young as 6 weeks of age, which means we get the unique chance to watch our students grow for many years. Our teachers have strong relationships with the children and many of the parents who entrust their children in our care.
For these reasons, graduation is an emotional time for all involved. Parents sat in the audience last week, beaming with pride for their child’s achievements. Students walked across the stage overcome with excitement. Teachers and staff members facilitated the event with joy for the students and also a little sadness for themselves as they prepare to part ways with families they have come to know. Among the teachers who are graduating a class full of students is Kim Masters, lead teacher for Bona Vista’s special education classroom.
“This entire graduating class has been an inspiration,” said Masters. “They have endured the effects of the pandemic with school closures. These closures prompted new ways to teach and learn through virtual and e-learning. During those times, my students were able to participate with the help of their parents/guardians. They returned to school this past August excited and happy to see their peers and teachers and most of all eager to learn. We finished our school year strong, and each student has made great gains and will be a good addition to their kindergarten class next school year.”
To the graduating Keys for Kids Class of 2021, your Bona Vista family is so proud of your growth and everything you’ve accomplished in our time together. For more information about the early childhood services offered at Bona Vista, visit bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273.