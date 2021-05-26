As the temperatures tick upward and pandemic restrictions slowly loosen, doesn’t it feel like we are emerging from a great hibernation? Bona Vista clients and staff are enjoying the return of some normalcy and usual activities (socially distanced and wearing masks, of course).
In our adult day services department, clients enjoy activities during the day, including arts, crafts, music, and gym. Most of the clients who utilize this service have been awaiting the warmer weather and the increased outdoor time that accompanies it.
Last week, the staff hosted the first Water Day of the summer. In addition to the water toys I expected to see were also water grenades being thrown back and forth. It was so warm that a couple people were hoarding them strictly to cool themselves down as well. The lawn at Bona Vista’s Crossing location was sprinkled with activity. There were games of bag toss set up as well as a friendly, yet competitive match occurring when I arrived. The staff had also put together a cricket court with tennis racquets as well as hula hoops and bubbles.
Michelle Kanable, the director of Adult Day Services for Bona Vista, has put much work into the program since joining it early last year. She has compiled a quality staff that is dedicated to the success of our clients. We have moved the department into the a newly renovated space and Kanable’s management team is continuing to put the finishing touches on classrooms and areas that will provide an enhanced experience for Bona Vista clients.
The most recent staffing updates include some exciting new supports for Kanable in adult day services. Jana Caudill joins the team as assistant director, and we are excited to have her return to Bona Vista after having previously worked in our Industries department nearly a decade ago. Additionally, a current staff member, Brooklyn Dugdale, has joined the day services team. Dugdale has held multiple positions in both the Bona Vista early childhood services. She is now director, pediatric & adult enrichment, which will allow her to continue her role overseeing Positive Results for Kids as well as help support the new curriculum enhancements in adult day services.
Another new development that will support our internal updates to curriculum comes in the form of a new community partner. Indiana Wesleyan University’s physical therapy program will be teaching Bona Vista day service clients in movement and exercise classes starting in June. These sessions will allow IWU students pursuing a Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree to gain additional experience working with adults with disabilities, while simultaneously providing Bona Vista clients a new class in their weekly routine.
With new additions to management, a newly renovated facility, and new resources for client activities we are looking forward to a fresh season for our day services clients and staff, both in the weather and for the program. If you are interested in donating activities, games or a fun project for Bona Vista day services clients, Tiffany Damitz at tdamitz@bonavista.org or 765-457-8273. Or, if you are interested in joining our fun summer as a staff member apply at bonavista.org.