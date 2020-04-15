This week is the Week of the Young Child, nationally. In the past, our Early Childhood Services have planned fun events, hosted theme days, and provided much pomp and circumstance around this week. It has always been an opportunity for us to celebrate the children in our programs and those who take the time to care for them each day.

This year, however, is noticeably different. Our Early Childhood Services are closed. There are no children in our buildings. There are no teachers on site. They are all hunkering down, as directed, but that does not mean that they are not worthy of celebration. In fact, this pandemic has given us an even greater appreciation for our teachers (and teachers everywhere, right?).

So let me start with the teachers, and then I want to tell you about your children (and those typically in our programs).

Between our two programs we care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age. We aren’t a school in the traditional sense where there’s homework, standardized testing, etc. Our teachers, while licensed, have never had to try to dictate lesson plans to parents for their toddlers. Can you imagine? But, that is their new reality, and they are doing an amazing job coming up with creative ways to keep the children engaged and learning while at home.

Even our therapists who typically see children for speech, occupational, developmental, and physical therapies still are seeing kiddos even though they aren’t physically in our buildings right now. That’s the kind of continuity of care we still are providing during this time. We don’t want anyone at any level or at any age to fall behind or lose progress simply because we can’t see them face-to-face.

It’s forced us to think outside of the box (or building, if you will) and to work with parents/guardians using items already in the home so that we can still provide these much-needed services to the children we care about.

Speaking of parents/guardians, did you know that they are teachers, too? There’s a reason why many of us didn’t grow up to be professional teachers, right? If you’re like me, your eighth-grader doing algebra has surpassed your math skills. Your high school senior’s trigonometry projects have you stumped. And don’t even get me started if your children are taking a foreign language. I’m sorry, what did they even say? I’ve wanted to beg their teachers more than once to email me the answer key because I’m puzzled. I can’t be the only one.

We are all learning new things, figuring out a new normal, keeping our children entertained but also on track with their e-learning. And, from what I’ve seen on social media, you’re all (teachers and parents, alike) doing a great job! Even on days when no one gets out of their pajamas or you’re the only one who remembered to brush their teeth,that’s OK! I’m giving you a socially-distant high five. You got up, you tried your best, and you kept your kids safe. I salute you! There is no prize at the end of this quarantine for who did the best. So give yourself a lot of grace. You’re doing great!

As for the children in our programs – and children everywhere, really – they are awesome at adapting. Honestly, all of this quarantine talk is hard enough to process as an adult. Most children right now (of any age) want to go to school. They want to get together with their friends. They want to know why they are now getting homeschooled (because the “new” cafeteria food leaves a little to be desired). The adult concepts of quarantine, pandemics, and social distancing don’t make any sense to them.

I can almost bet, though, that your children are adapting. They are (with their teachers and you working together) figuring out their new routine and their new normal. These formative years will set a foundation for a lifetime of growing and learning. Make sure that what they are learning from you is how to overcome obstacles in their way, how to show each other kindness, how to follow the rules (stay home!), and how to love each other during difficult times.

Even though it seems as though we have been quarantined for several months, it’s really just been one month. Think about it. In a very short amount of time, they have gone from their normal structure and routine to playing more and spending more time with you than they ever have.

Don’t forget, too, that play IS a child’s work. It’s OK to get dry erase markers on their clothes. It’s OK to dance and sing to the same songs over and over again. It’s OK to YouTube science experiments or new recipes and make messes in the kitchen. And, it’s also OK to give them more screen time (there are a TON of resources out there). And, it’s also OK to have them help around the house in the form of “chores,” aka life skills.

We may not have been able to celebrate the Week of the Young Child in proper fashion, but we can’t wait to celebrate them all when we return with many caring hugs, long conversation,s and welcoming smiles. Until then, stay safe, healthy, and home!