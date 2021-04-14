Helpful. Resilient. Caring. Celebrated. These are all characteristics of someone I would consider a hero. What is a hero that comes to mind for you when thinking of these qualities?

My favorite heroes are not characters that I see in the movies, on tv, or as action figures in stores. Instead, I get to see my favorites every time I clock into work. Who are these masked crusaders? Early childhood educators of course! How do these ordinary people check the box of being a hero? Let me tell you what I see as the early childhood director at Bona Vista Programs.

Our early childhood educators tend to the needs and development of each child or pregnant mother enrolled in our Early Head Start and Keys for Kids programs. Our team also provides ongoing encouragement to families as they navigate challenges at home or with their child’s needs. Staff often provide families with resources from community partners as necessary.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor the number of working families needing care for young children has doubled since the 1970s. Without the help of our early childhood educators, the workforce would look very different. As the demand for care of young children continues to grow, more research becomes available for best practices. Early childhood educators have to adapt and educate families as new information becomes available. This can change routines, classroom environments, and even lessons that are typically created.

At Bona Vista, our teachers, home visitors, assistants, substitutes, kitchen staff, nurse, and leadership team dedicate their life’s work to children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. Young children depend on our early childhood educators to provide individualized care specific to them while juggling the needs of their peers as well. Feeding plans, medical needs, developmental milestones, child goals, among countless other plates are balanced by these wonderful human beings.

It is important to remember that early childhood educators do just that with the added pressure of caring for someone’s baby. How amazing is it that these heroes are trusted with another person’s child? They carry the fear of being perfect and doing everything right for the children. Imagine the stress of having that type of responsibility. Our early childhood educators do it because they have a passion for it.

April is a special month in the early education world. The National Association for the Education of Young Children has deemed April the Month of the Young Child. During the week of April 11, programs throughout the U.S. will be celebrating the unique and amazing things that children accomplish during the early years of their life. I am here to advocate that without the early childhood educators that care for children, our world would be a little less bright.

Women and men that choose this profession are caretakers and educators wrapped in a red, satin cape. That cape may be covered in paint and other unknown substances, but these caring and attentive leaders would not have it any other way. I am so fortunate to work with a team that wants the best for children and are willing to step up and speak out for one of the most vulnerable populations.

The work that early childhood educators do most likely will not be remembered by the children. If you are interested in joining our extraordinary team of heroes as an employee or volunteer, you can apply at bonavista.org.