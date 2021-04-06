Along with the rest of the world, the clients at Bona Vista are excited to return to a little bit of normalcy as we come out of the pandemic. One of the activities that we have missed the most has been holiday gatherings and traditional events that our clients and staff have come to expect and anticipate.
Last week we were able to celebrate Easter a little closer to how we have participated in events historically. Our festivities were complete with masks, social distancing, and sanitization procedures, but we were able to gather our day services clients for some surprises. Boy, were they egg-cited!
As in years past, UAW Local 685 brought the Easter Bunny to visit our Crossing location on Tuesday afternoon. Class by class our clients ventured outside into the spring afternoon sunshine to each visit with the bunny, get a picture and receive a bag of candy treats. Many of the people we serve were thrilled for this fun activity to be added to their day. Bona Vista is so thankful for this partnership and for the support UAW local 685 provides our programs.
On Friday our adult programming staff hosted an Easter party for the people we serve, complete with food and games. Barker’s B&K sponsored lunch that left everyone full; we are so thankful for the support. The next surprise was a visit from HomeTeam Ice Cream, a local mobile ice cream truck that served up dessert all afternoon. As if this wasn’t enough, the festivities continued with a visit from the Easter bunny, which included treats for each client to take home.
Our residential and supported living management also planned some fun to enjoy during the Easter party. Clients were able to make and decorate bags for candy and play some games. The weather was a little chilly but overall a beautiful afternoon. We are so thankful for the staff members that volunteered to work this event and compile the day’s activities for our persons served.
As the weather continues to warm up we hope to be outside more and to begin to slowly return to our traditional events and outings, once it is safe to do so. If you want to join in the fun of celebrating holidays with Bona Vista clients, as well as care for their everyday needs, we have a spot for you. You can apply now at bonavista.org or visit one of our open interview events, held each Thursday this month. Find more information on our website or our Facebook page, @bonavistaprogramsinc.