March is national Disability Awareness Month, and Bona Vista celebrates annually with activities to support people of all abilities and to promote education in our community.
This month you can catch the Bona Vista team buzzing about town promoting inclusion and encouragement for people with disabilities. Tune in to our Facebook page, @bonavistaprogramsinc, as well as our website, bonavista.org, for ways you can become involved. We are hosting fund raisers at local restaurants and opportunities for the community to participate with us in..
Each Friday at 10 a.m. our Facebook page will feature Disability Awareness Spotlights, hosted by our Community Education Coordinator Troy Bowers. Another way you can participate is by sporting some fresh Bona Vista apparel newly released by the generous team at The Kokomo Post. Their CommuniTee Giveback Program has teamed up with Expressions Design Co. to support local nonprofits each month of this year by selling t-shirts individually created for each organization. The Bona Vista apparel is available throughout the month of March at thekokomopost.com/shop. The best part? All proceeds from sales this month benefit Bona Vista Programs! In addition, Community First Bank of Indiana has offered a $500 matching contribution.
The grand finale of the month is on March 24 at 5:30 p.m. when the Bona Vista All-Stars face the Kokomo Celebrity Team in the 20th annual Disability Awareness Basketball Game. This event is a crowd favorite, and you can join us again this year by watching virtually at bvbasketball.givesmart.com or by tuning into our Facebook page, @bonavistaprogramsinc. The Kokomo Celebrity Team is comprised of familiar faces from our community hitting the court to raise awareness and funds for Bona Vista. Here’s a taste of who to expect: Mayor Tyler Moore, Z 92.5 personality Jessica Green, Mark Jansen, Kokomo Fire Department’s Ryan Smalley and many more local celebrities. You can donate to your favorite celebrity’s fundraising page at bvbasketball.givesmart.com; the celebrity that raises the most money will be named the 2021 Bona Vista MVP.
If you are looking for a more hands-on way to get involved with Bona Vista, we are now hiring for many rewarding positions. You can check out the available postings at bonavista.org or visit one of the four open interviews: March 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., March 11 from 2 to 3 p.m., March 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Open interviews are held at 1220 E. Laguna Street.