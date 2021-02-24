There is new hope for parents of young children seeking childcare in Kokomo.

Bona Vista is adding an additional infant and toddler classroom to the Keys for Kids Preschool program.

This new classroom will be structured like current infant/toddler classrooms, accommodating eight children between ages 6 weeks and 3 years old. The structure of the classrooms at Bona Vista utilizes a play-based curriculum called Creative Curriculum. Lesson plans are developed weekly to incorporate each child's individual goals and interests. The curriculum of the new class will be the same.

According to the Bona Vista Early Childhood Director Bailley Maxwell, this need has been waiting to be filled in our community for a while.

“Indiana is a childcare desert and infant/toddler care is rare,” said Maxwell. “Our program is one of very few that provide this inclusive, multi-age option. We do not separate ages because it is in the best interest of the children, families, and teachers. Having a classroom where a child can spend almost three years with the same friends and teaching staff creates strong relationships. It also mimics our lifestyle at home. Not many programs offer this multi-age option, and we have proudly done it since 1999.”

For this reason, the demand for childcare at the earliest age level is greater than the number of classrooms operating currently. This new classroom will be the seventh for this age group overall in the Early Childhood program. Bona Vista has offered early-age childcare for 22 years, so the new class will benefit from an established and experienced management team and staff.

“Adding an additional classroom for infant and toddler care is imperative to the needs of the families in our community,” said Maxwell. “Many programs in our area continue to develop more preschool opportunities, which is wonderful. However, a majority of the families that call for childcare at our program are looking for a high-quality service for children under 3. It is an honor to be a program that has been and will continue to pursue meeting this need of Kokomo families with younger children.”

Keys for Kids Preschool is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is nationally accredited and is a Level 4 Paths to Quality childcare program (the highest State quality rating). There is an active waiting list for the new classroom, but we still are seeking additional families. Parents interested in enrolling their children in the new infant and toddler classroom can call 765-457-8273 for more information.

The new classroom is slated to open this spring. Bona Vista is seeking applicants interested in teaching in the preschool program. Available positions include full- and part-time schedules for lead and assistant teachers. Benefits include paid holidays and paid time off for medical, vacation, and bereavement. Full-time employees also are eligible for medical, vision, and dental benefits. Learn more about these positions and apply today at bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273 for more details.