BLOODLINE: a Mother and Son Exhibit at the Kokomo Art Center

Kokomo Art Center is pleased to exhibit the artwork of Tammy Roe and her son, Bradley Pearce. Tammy is a Kokomo Art Association member and longtime Kokomo Art Center volunteer who specializes in oil painting, wood carving and pine needle basket weaving. Bradley is an award winning tattoo artist at the prestigious Bohemian Tattoo Club and Art Gallery. He is exhibiting a selection of oil, acrylic and mixed media work alongside his multi-talented Mom. Exhibit is open through October 9th, hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 pm or by appointment by calling 765-437-2159. Visit and be inspired!
