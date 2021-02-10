Black Student Center opens on IUK campus

A new student center has opened on the IU Kokomo campus as part of the Multicultural Center, and this one aims to provide a place for Black students to “unapologetically” be themselves.

The center opened this month and is kicking off in a big way with events slated throughout the month in honor of Black History Month. But even outside of February, Director Colie Shelwick has big plans for the brand-new center.

“We want to prove to everyone that it’s worth it because obviously there’s been some backlash, and we want to make sure that people see that this is going to be a really cool thing that is educational and open to everyone,” Shelwick said. “We want everyone to be involved but also get to immerse in our culture and see why we do the things that we do.”

Events this month include a history of Juneteenth lunch and learn on Feb. 11, a first-ever Black Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day on Feb. 23, and a webinar entitled “Talking Black: Race and Civic Engagement” on Feb. 17 and another on inclusive language on Feb. 25.

Shelwick is especially excited about the linguistics events. The latter will be held in conjunction with the Multicultural Center, including the Latino and LGBTQ+ centers.

“We’re actually going to talk about cultural language and how we understand what people prefer in those cultures,” Shelwick said. “Obviously in Black culture, we speak a little bit differently … and that language that people call our slang is truly a language we created because we had to. And the Hispanic side of things, they’re going to talk about what’s culturally accepted for them.”

With the Black Student Center just getting started, Shelwick is excited about its potential to make an impact by not only giving Black students a bigger sense of belonging but also getting the community as a whole involved.

And its purpose is as relevant as ever. Shelwick said there had been talk on campus about starting such a center, but the Black Lives Matter movement was the push the campus needed to get it going.

Race issues, she said, aren’t black versus white. Instead, it’s about acknowledging black history and healing deep-seated wounds, she said, and injustices that continue in 2021.

“It’s the one wound that’s never been healed. It’s the one thing that this country has not yet acknowledged and put into the history books and said, ‘Hey, outside of February, black history is American history.’ And until we start to truly create and fix these wounds and truly acknowledge the atrocities that this country was involved in in terms of slavery and Jim Crowe and the systematic racism that is embedded in the educational system that we’re going to continue to have this fight,” she said.

For more information on the Black Student Center, visit iuk.edu/diversity/offices/black-student.html.