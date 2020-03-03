Kokomo High School students celebrated African American contributions to the music industry last week by portraying black musicians from the past and present for the fourth annual Black History Live Museum.
Students and staff had the opportunity to visit with Aretha Franklin, Dr. Dre, Ray Charles, Missy Elliot, B.B. King, Usher, Tina Turner, Ella Fitzgerald, Destiny’s Child, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Kanye West, and more during the event last Wednesday. The student-led museum was organized by seniors Bria Winslow and Shanelle Majors.
Majors said she and Winslow decided to highlight black musicians to showcase how much influence African Americans have had and continue to have in the music industry while also showing that music forms common interests across cultures and races.
“Black History Month should be a time when we are celebrated but also a time when we are unified with all people,” Majors said. “And music brings people together.”
Majors has seen that at Kokomo High School. She’s friends with some of the international students from China, and many of them have similar tastes in music. One friend, for example, was a big fan of Kanye West.
In addition to music tying people together from across the world, Majors said showcasing African American artists also gave the students a chance to highlight those artists' accomplishments outside of the music industry and in their communities. She chose Dr. Dre to be one of the “exhibits,” in part, due to his philanthropic efforts.
In 2013, he and record producer Jimmy Iovine donated a $70 million endowment to the University of Southern California to start an academy for the arts, technology, and the business of innovation, and in 2017 Dr. Dre committed $10 million to the construction of a performing arts center for a new Compton High School. In addition, the artist has become a successful entrepreneur, helping develop Beats by Dre, she said.
As for Aretha Franklin, she was heavily influenced by her days singing at church and changed the music landscape by blending gospel music with other genres, Majors said.
“I wanted black people who have done more than just stick to the status quo,” she said.
The artist she played, Missy Elliot, also was chosen for breaking the status quo. Majors said Elliot changed the way people thought about style through the way she dressed, opting for tracksuits, backward hats, and gold chains, which weren’t common for females at the time.
“I don’t want to say it wasn’t normal, but back then, a lot of people were conservative. This kind of broke the barrier for a lot of African Americans,” Majors said.
Winslow portrayed Whitney Houston, who has been cited as the most-awarded female artist of all time by the Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists in history. Winslow said she felt honored to help showcase some of those accomplishments.
“Being African American has kind of gained negative connotations because we are always stereotyped, and I wanted people to see that being proud of your race is extremely important and just seeing how influential we are and how important we are,” Winslow said.
In the lobby outside the school lunchroom where the museum was held, music was blasting as some of the artists’ hits were played. Ray Charles, who was played by KHS student James Herring, entertained groups of students throughout the event as he sang in Charles’ signature gruffly voice and played the piano while donning dark glasses.
Another artist who was very recognizable was Prince, played by Milan Bebley. Bebley rocked a purple jacket and had a guitar in hand. The student called the experience “beautiful.”
“There’s just so much talent out here. It’s just beautiful to know where music today originated from, how the sounds that we hear today, people have been using these sounds for years,” he said. “I really want to celebrate the artists that really made a way for the artists today and for us today.”
One student, Dalva Raposo, an international student from Mozambique, a southern African nation, played Kelly Rowland in Destiny’s Child. She said she learned a lot about how black culture was celebrated in the U.S. through participating in the event.
“Being here, it’s amazing because I really get to understand how African Americans feel about their heritage, and being part of the heritage from a different side of the world and seeing them still celebrating feels amazing,” said Raposo.
Miracles McNeese, who played Michelle Williams in Destiny’s Child, said she learned a lot about the history of the female R&B/pop group through getting acquainted with her character. She applauded the members of Destiny’s Child for not only succeeding in the industry as African Americans but also as women.
Olivia Hicks, who played the third member of the group, Beyonce, agreed.
“They were already struggling with their race, and they were already struggling with being women. And to be in the music industry at the same time, they were definitely defying the standards that had been set,” said Hicks.
The “live museums” started four years ago and have had different themes each year. The first year, the event focused on civil rights activists, followed by African American inventors and then athletes.
Jennifer Scott, a KHS English teacher, commended the students for their efforts.
“This is just an amazing experience for the kids because it is student-led. They determine the theme. They find the people. They create the background, and they really just enjoy it and look forward to it,” Scott said. “They’ve already asked me about next year, like, ‘Who can run it? Can I run it next year?’ They just look forward to it every year, and it’s very important for us to recognize Black History Month and the culture.”