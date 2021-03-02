Black history live museum: KHS students pay tribute to Black entrepreneurs for fifth annual event celebrating African American contributions

Last week, senior Jayden Lee sat in front of a camera and recited lines about Earl Graves Jr., a black entrepreneur who worked to advance the lives of the nation’s youth.

Lee was filming a segment in the Kokomo Area Career Center’s video production class for Kokomo High School’s fifth annual Black History Live Museum. For the event, students typically take on the persona of African Americans from the past and present and share about their characters for Black History Month. However, due to COVID, this year’s event was done in video form.

Olivia Hicks, a co-organizer of the event with Bronson Smith, said it was important for KHS to continue the event, which has become a much-anticipated tradition at the school, in some format. A perk to doing the event in video format was that it could be shared with more than the KHS student body to educate others as well.

“I feel like our school system and school systems in the United States lack knowledge about Black History Month, and we don’t really learn that much and get taught. The people that we’re up here explaining who the entrepreneurs were, we didn’t even know who half of them were,” Hicks said.

This year’s theme focused solely on Black entrepreneurs. In addition to Graves, the Black History Live Museum featured segments on Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first female self-made millionaire; Russell Simmons, the CEO of Rush Communications and co-founder of Def Jam Recordings; Morgan DeBaun, the founder a leading media company for Black millennials; and Angela Bassett, an actress, director, producer, and activist; among others.

Student Omarea Daniels portrayed Morgan DeBaun, while Brian Ngatunga, an international student from Tanzania, portrayed singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and philanthropist John Legend, who developed a criminal justice reform initiative called Free America.

Student Myles Lenoir portrayed John Harold Johnson, who developed Ebony magazine, the largest African American magazine in the world. Twelve KHS students participated in this year’s event.

In addition to featuring segments on Black entrepreneurs, the video also includes interviews with KHS staff and faculty, including Jason Spear, the vice principal of Transitions Academy/STEM, and Brandon Jackson, a school counselor.

“We’re all talking about problems in the community and things going on in the world today and really just having a conversation,” said Smith. “Especially with everything going on today, I feel like it’s important to do this this year. After everybody sees the video, I hope they see the importance of black history and black entrepreneurs in general and continue to keep pushing this program to another level.”

The student-driven “live museums” started five years ago and have had different themes each year. The first year, the event focused on civil rights activists, followed by African American inventors, and then athletes before musicians last year.

Hicks was a participant in last year’s event that celebrated African American contributions to the music industry. She played Beyonce Knowles in the ‘90s girl group Destiny’s Child, alongside classmates Miracles McNeese and Dalva Raposo.

Hicks said the event is looked forward to by the student body, and she and her peers learn something new from every museum.

“Everybody benefits from it because everybody learns a lot about different people, and now we want to show the video to not only the high school but other people in the community and the middle schools and elementary schools, too,” Hicks said. “I went to St. Joan of Arc, so I never got any education about Black History Month. So going to Kokomo has taught me a lot, and the museum has taught me even more.”

To view the video, visit https://youtu.be/OPvSoOSuJJw.