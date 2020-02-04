Birds of prey: Students get up close with raptors in show sponsored by Duke Energy to encourage conservation efforts

Students at area schools got an up-close look at eagles, hawks, falcons, and owls last week during “Birds of Prey” shows put on by the American Eagle Foundation.
Sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, the shows taught students about a variety of birds and the roles they play in the ecosystem, while also educating students on conservation efforts and ways they can help keep birds safe.
“Part of the program that we’re doing here is we’re helping expose a lot of these kids to birds or other animals they wouldn’t quite see every day,” said Carly Hamilton with the American Eagle Foundation. “What we’re hoping to do is we’re hoping to help inspire these kids to realize these birds are amazing, and they’re also a part of nature. If we want to keep seeing these birds, if we want to keep seeing nature, we’re going to need to start our own conservation programs too.”
Hamilton, alongside coworker Jenna Penland, presented seven birds to students at Maple Crest Middle School, Boulevard Elementary School, and Elwood Haynes Elementary School locally. The pair brought the show up from Pigeon Forge, Tenn., where it's put on daily in the spring, summer, and fall at Dollywood.
All of the birds the American Eagle Foundation presented were ones that had been rescued and rehabilitated but, for different reasons, couldn’t be released back into the wild.
“We do take in injured birds of prey or raptors that have been injured in the wild,” said Penland. “We try to get them care and heal them and release them back into the wild, but unfortunately not every bird is able to be released back into the wild. So, we also provide a permanent home for those birds.”
First up was a 23-year-old, three-pound red-tailed hawk named Jesse, followed by the “cutest bird,” Alaina, an American kestrel. American kestrels are the smallest type of falcon in the United States and a close cousin to the peregrine falcon, the fastest type of bird on the earth, said Penland. While Alaina can clock speeds up to 70 miles per hour, the peregrine falcon can quadruple that with speeds of 240 miles per hour in a dive.
Next, the students got a look at three owls, two screech owls – Gimley and Buster – and a much bigger owl, a barred owl named Barry.
The screech owls, said Penland, often get mistaken for baby owls.
“These birds get mistaken for baby owls all the time. They’re very tiny. They’re very cute. Baby owls are also very tiny and very cute, but these little guys are both full-grown adult Eastern screech owls,” she said.
Penland said the American Eagle Foundation rehabbed the owls after it was presumed they both were hit by cars, something that’s common with this type of owl. The owls’ favorite foods are mice and insects, and trash on the side of the road can attract their favorite meals, Penland said. Gimley suffered a beak injury that still requires treating, and Buster is blind in his left eye.
The friendliest bird of the program was a turkey vulture named George who got to roam the floor on his own.
“He’s a bit of a local celebrity,” said Hamilton. “He recently got his own Instagram page.”
Hamilton said the page – which can be found at george_the_vulture – was started to help give turkey vultures a better reputation.
“Vultures don’t have a very good, positive representation. You guys have watched movies where vultures are seen as bad, evil, or ugly. We’re here to tell you that’s not true,” said Hamilton.
Vultures, she said, play an important role in the environment and are known as one of Mother Nature’s best “cleanup crews.” They feast on roadkill and dead animals and, by doing so, help eliminate disease.
“They have strong stomach acid, so they’re actually capable of breaking down disease that might start breeding in that dead animal or roadkill, so George, by eating it, he helps prevent the spread of disease in our environment,” she said.
The show also brought in two bald eagles: Challenger, the first bald eagle in history trained to free-fly into NFL sporting events during the National Anthem, and America, a 33-year-old eagle that was rescued after being found with a gunshot wound to his left wing.
Following the showing of the birds, Hamilton and Penland gave students tips on how they can help keep animals safe. Those tips included not throwing trash out along roadways, even biodegradable items like banana peels and apple cores, and to clean up fishing line and hooks after fishing as they can kill birds like bald eagles that eat it or feed it to their offspring.
They also encouraged families to create owl boxes to attract owls as a natural pest control solution, rather than using rodenticides. The chemicals, in addition to killing mice and other rodents, can, in turn, kill birds that eat the dead rodents.
And, if any injured birds are found, the pair said to call a local veterinarian, rehabber, or the police department to find a professional that can help get the birds the care it needs.
Lori Branch, principal at Elwood Haynes Elementary School, said she was excited to have the program at the school.
“This is just a wonderful experience for our students. We were really surprised when we found out we had the opportunity for the American Eagle Foundation to come to our building, and we were going to be able to share these birds with our students,” Branch said. “I’m excited Duke Energy partnered with us and was able to provide this for our kids.”
In addition to being presented at area schools, the program also was put on at schools in New Castle and Wabash, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
According to Kevin Johnston, community relations manager at Duke Energy, the company has been sponsoring the shows for several years, but this year marked the first time to have them in Kokomo.
Johnston said he believes "Birds of Prey" is an important program for students.
“We just want to make the public aware of the need to preserve the habitat of these animals and to preserve these animals, these eagles, owls, hawks, and other birds of prey, and starting with the kids, that’s the best place to start,” Johnston said.