Birds of Prey show returns this weekend

The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will host the Birds of Prey show at the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park this Saturday, May 29.
Mark Booth will be bringing a hawk, an owl, and falcons to help teach about the raptor family and how these birds of prey have made a difference in society throughout history. Demonstrations, lessons, and stories will be used to help the audience understand the importance of nature, wildlife, and ecology. Showtimes are 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.
This program is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275 for more information.