Bikers for Bridges rallies the community to support youth

The motorcycle community will be back on their bikes this fall to raise funds for area youth.

The 14th annual Bikers for Bridges, in conjunction with the second annual car show, is slated for Sept. 19 and will bring in money to support Bridges Outreach, a nonprofit that mentors and supports at-risk youth.

“We’re planning another good event and bringing back the cars this year,” said Doug Newman, event organization and board member for Bridges Outreach. “We’ll kick it off at the barbershop, and it’ll be a good time.”

The event begins with a pre-party at Walt Moss Barbershop, complete with a deejay, pizza, coffee, local performances, and a raffle. The grand prize is a $250 meat package.

Last year was the first year a car show was added to the event, which was set up in the parking lot across from the street from the barbershop in downtown Kokomo, and despite participation being down last year due to COVID, Newman said it proved to be a hit. As such, it will be back this year.

Because of all of the festivities, Newman said the event also is perfect for those who don’t ride. They still can enjoy the event and car show before kickstands go up.

As for the ride, it will be police-escorted, and Howard County Emergency Management Agency will assist. The ride will take bikers by Mississinewa Lake, and the end of the ride still is being determined. Last year, it ended in the parking lot across from Hawg Heaven on Defenbaugh Street.

Despite a much smaller turnout last year due to COVID, the event still raised around $6,000 for Bridges Outreach, Newman said.

Newman doesn’t put a goal on how much he hopes Bikers for Bridges will raise, as he said “every dollar is more than we had to start,” but he hopes this year’s ride will be just as successful.

The money raised goes a long way toward helping Bridges Outreach serve area youth, he said.

“Bridges Outreach serves a lot of middle school kids, which is the at-risk age. It’s not at-risk children as much as it is at-risk children because of their age group. That’s when they can easily be influenced to go right or wrong,” he said.

In addition to working with middle school children, Bridges Outreach also has a program called Project 30 in which adult mentors spend 30 minutes once a week tutoring, mentoring, and assisting area children.

As for older youth, Brides Outreach offers a Bridges to College program that helps prepare teenagers for employment or college by teaching skills like how to dress and how to interview well.

The ride will begin at 12 p.m. with kickstands up at 1:30 p.m.

“My whole theory on the whole thing was anything I do with fund raising ... to make it fun. Put the fun in fund raising, right? Because if you don’t, you might not see them again,” Newman said.