Bikers for Bridges helps support youth

The biker community will come together once again to raise funds for area youth this September during the 13th annual Bikers for Bridges.

Organizer Doug Newman is hoping this year will be “lucky number 13,” as last year’s event was a rain-out. Though the show went on, only around 20 bikers participated, raising around $2,000 for Bridges Outreach. This year, Newman is hoping for nice weather, and he’s upping the ante by adding a car show to the event as well.

“It’ll be our 13th year, so we decided we wanted to have a car show also and give people something else to do,” Newman said.

Though the event always includes a motorcycle ride, it’s kicked off with a block party outside of Walt Moss Barbershop in downtown Kokomo to give riders and non-riders alike a chance to participate. This year’s Bikers for Bridges is slated for Sunday, Sept. 20, and it kicks off at 12 p.m. DJ Pugh will entertain, and there will be a number of singers who will perform.

In the county lot across the street, attendees will be able to attend the car show, and those with classic cars will be able to participate as well. At 1:30 p.m., the police-escorted ride will begin.

Newman encouraged people to become a T-shirt sponsor, which helps raise funds in case of a rain-out, like last year.

Now in its 13th year, Newman said it’s an “honor” to continue to be able to organize the event that raises funds for an important cause. The money raised, he said, makes a big difference in the lives of the kids who are a part of Bridges Outreach, as the funds go to support field trips, retreats, and camps throughout the year.

“The work they do with the kids is amazing, and they’ve added to the program. They’re touching more lives. This is bigger than brick-and-mortar. They’re actually right there face-to-face with the kids, so that’s bigger than any kind of building you can build,” said Newman. “They’re affecting the lives of children. We get excited about it. They do a lot of good.”

As long as people continue to support the event, Newman said he will continue putting it on.

Travis Taflinger, a director with Bridges Outreach, said he was thankful to have support from the biker community.

“The biker family is so generous, and they love helping out our community,” said Taflinger.