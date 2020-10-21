bike-a-thon

BIKE-A-THON — Acacia Academy hosted a bike-a-thon on Oct. 10 to raise money for the student scholarship fund and a new swing set. The 100-minute event at Jackson Morrow Park raised $30,000. There were more than 500 private donors, along with corporate sponsors Eriks Chevrolet, Team Rehab, and David Isaac and Associates.

