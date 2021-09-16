Big Top Kokomo

The circus is coming to Kokomo and it is bringing pirates and mermaids.

Cirque Italia will perform a water circus show at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, from Sept 16-19 that will feature aerialists, acrobatics, jugglers, contortionists and much more in a pirate themed adventure story.

“It’s not just a show. It’s an experience,” said Morgaine Rosenthal, an aerialist and unit manager of the Water Circus Silver crew. “It’s been a hard 18 months. It’s been a struggle for a lot of people, and my hope as an artist and as a manager is that people can come out to the tent and let go of some of the worries and hardships of the last year and a half and enjoy their time here with their family.”

Rosenthal grew up with the circus in her heart. As a child, her parents alternated from taking her to soccer practice and circus class. For college, she attended a circus school in California. In the current performance she joins many generational circus talents and plays a mermaid.

“Seeing the look on kid’s faces — it’s priceless for me, particularly because I’m a mermaid, and what little girl doesn’t want to grow up and be a mermaid?” Rosenthal said.

Circe Italia began in 2012 under the guidance of Manuel Rebecchi. Rosenthal said that Rebecchi planned on leaving the elephants and tigers in the jungle and instead focused on the abilities of the human body.

“The circus is changing so much right now,” said Rosenthal. “All of the shows with animals are basically shutting down or struggling. It puts us in a unique position because we are family-style entertainment but it is also high level — it’s like we are in Las Vegas but at a much more affordable price point.”

For Rosenthal, her performance is a strength based act influenced by the rings event in men’s gymnastics. It also contains a mix of dance and flexibility and looks like an aerial dance, or the illusion of flight, she said.

As the unit manager, she takes care of logistics like working with the cities and counties they perform in, handling paper work, inspecting equipment and also the customer service side of making sure that the audience is having fun.

COVID-19 of course dealt the circus a blow like it did everyone else. They took 100 days off to regroup and, once they could perform again, did so with reduced crowds and required masking. The pandemic is still in the back of the performers’ minds as they go forward with touring.

“I work very closely with the [city and county] health department making sure we are following all of their guidelines for the safety of the public and the safety of our people,” Rosenthal said. “For a long time we were requiring masks but now depending on the county we go to, we are strongly encouraging but not requiring, depending on what the local ordinances are.”

Rosenthal is happy to be swinging through the air again under the big tent and hopes the show not only gives audiences a respite from the world but also inspires young kids to dream big.

“As an artist I am in the unique position that I can inspire kids to follow their dreams,” she said. “You can be whatever you want to be, you just have to work hard and keep at it. I feel very fortunate that I am in that position to be able to inspire people with what we do.”

Show times and ticket prices can be found at https://cirqueitalia.com/.