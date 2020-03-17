Beards with Brains and Bridges a success

Last weekend, the bearded community – including those with faux and real beards – came together to show off their facial hair for a cause.
According to organizer Merlin Wagler, the fourth annual event was a success. Around $1,000 was raised for both CW’s Team, which supports the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, and Bridges Outreach, a nonprofit that provides mentoring and programming to at-risk youth.
“We did pretty good, not too bad at all, and we had a lot of beards and lots in the audience too,” Wagler said. “It was just a great night. It’s so cool to watch the kids and the women and the guys, just everybody.”
In total, 46 competitors competed in multiple categories, including kids’ creative and realistic beards, natural mustache, styled mustache, partial beard freestyle, mutton chops, whaler, fake beard creative, groomed beard, freestyle, and four categories for full natural beards based on length.
Five judges awarded first-, second-, and third-place plaques to winners in each category, and they also received a drawing from students from Bridges Outreach.
In addition, Wagler said some serious competitors came in from neighboring states, including some who have won national beard competitions.
Wagler thanked all of the participants for their support, as it helps two local nonprofits.
“It’s just really the causes behind them that get people motivated to do it. Bearded people are kind of like the biker people. If there’s a cause, the biker people are going to ride, and the bearded people, if they can go show off their beards for a cause, that’s kind of what they do to try to help make money,” he said.