Beards for Brains and Bridges facial hair competition returns

From impressive genuine beards to creative fake beards and everything in between, the best in facial hair will take the stage this weekend to compete in the fourth annual Beards for Brains and Bridges.
The event, which raises funds for CW’s Team and Bridges Outreach, is expected to draw in serious competitors from around Indiana and neighboring states, as well as those just looking for something fun and different to do, said Merlin Wagler, event organization and founder of CW’s Team.
“It’s definitely grown. A lot more people are getting involved, and there’s more interest in it, just even coming out and watching it. A lot more people are doing that now,” he said. “Last year we had a lot more just in attendance, just coming to check it out.”
Wagler said there’s a whole community of competitive bearded people, and since starting Beards for Brains in Bridges in Kokomo, the bearded community has taken notice. Last year, competitors came from Pennsylvania, Detroit, Cincinnati, Crawfordsville, Greenwood, and northwest Indiana. Some of those competitors, he said, even went on to place in the annual national competition.
This year, Wagler expects to see more of those serious beard-growers back. He encouraged those unfamiliar with beard competitions to compete as well. The categories allow all ages and genders a chance to show off their beards — real or fake. This year’s categories are kids’ creative and realistic beards, natural mustache, styled mustache, partial beard freestyle, mutton chops, whaler, fake beard creative, groomed beard, freestyle, and four categories for full natural beards based on length.
The participants are scored by a panel of judges, and winners receive plaques and drawings from students involved with Bridges Outreach. Those drawings, Wagler said, have brought tears to the eyes of some of the competitors in past years.
“The first year that we did it, there were two guys that broke down crying. There was this man who was like, ‘This is awesome. We get something from the kids that we’re helping,’” Wagler said.
The bearded community is a giving one. Nearly all, if not all, beard competitions raise funds for charities, Wagler said.
“It’s just really the causes behind them that get people motivated to do it. Bearded people are kind of like the biker people. If there’s a cause, the biker people are going to ride, and the bearded people, if they can go show off their beards for a cause, that’s kind of what they do to try to help make money,” he said.
Last year, the event raised $1,200 for both CW’s Team, a nonprofit that supports the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, and Bridges Outreach, a nonprofit that provides programming and mentorships for at-risk youth.
New this year, a pre-party will be held ahead of the event. Merlin said this was added to give those who come from out-of-town the chance to do something once they arrive and meet some of the other participants. The pre-party will be held at the Elbow Room, 1004 N. Washington St., on Friday, March 6, starting at 7 p.m.
Beards for Brains and Bridges takes place Saturday, March 7, at Moe’s River Room, 150 S. Reed Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. with sign-in for the competition from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 12, and free to ages 5 and under.