Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp. has completed fund raising for the majority of a women's memorial that will be erected on the courthouse square. However, $18,000 still needs to be raised to help pay for the concrete work.
The community can help support the project by purchasing a "Jerry Paul" loaded baked potato every Friday at Hawg Heaven, 425 W. Defenbaugh St. Of the purchase, $2 will be donated to Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp.
Donations also can be made by calling Jerry Paul, president of Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp. at 765-860-5136.