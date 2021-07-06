Bake it 'til you make it': ’21 KHS grad wins third place in the National ProStart competition

A first-year baking and pastry student at the Kokomo Area Career Center quickly honed his skills crafting sweet treats to become one of the best student bakers in the nation.

Last week, Phoenix Oakes was awarded third place in the category of baking and pastry in the National ProStart competition during an awards ceremony in Nashville. Oakes earned a spot at nationals after placing first at the state competition. He said he was grateful — and surprised — to earn such honors.

“I was surprised because this is my first year doing baking and pastry, so I didn’t totally expect to even win (Indiana) ProStart. So now that I’m in the top three in the nation, I’m like, ‘How did I even get here?’” Oakes said.

Oakes first got into the culinary arts program at the Kokomo Area Career Center his sophomore year, taking culinary 1. He continued with culinary 2 his junior year, before trying his hand at baking and pastry his senior year.

The transition from cooking savory entrées to baking desserts was challenging, he said, as the skills and techniques were entirely different. Bakers, he said, have to be a lot more precise as a little more or less of a certain ingredient can throw off the whole recipe. Aside from already having learned the sanitation protocols in culinary 1 and 2, Oakes said he didn’t have any experience in baking.

But he dove in, starting by learning how to make dough and yeast bread and finishing the class decorating cakes and crafting sugar work. By the end of it, Oakes was pretty confident in his skills and decided to put them to the test at the Indiana ProStart baking and pastry competition in Indianapolis as the only student representing Kokomo High School.

Just like in the baking competition shows, Oakes was placed in a kitchen, surrounded by his competitors in their own kitchens, and was tasked with making blueberry lemon muffins, pâte à choux for cream puffs, yeast rolls and knots, and also decorating a two-layer cake — all in two-and-a-half hours.

To get it all done, Oakes said it came down to preparation.

“You have to get everything prepared, your ingredients scaled out, all that set to the side,” he said. “I did the muffins first and the dough for the bread because it needs to rise, and then I did the pâte à choux. Then I shaped my knots and my rolls, and then I decorated the cake while all those were cooking.”

He was competing against around 30 to 40 others, but he barely knew it. Oakes said he glanced at his competition a couple of times but wasn’t too concerned with how they were doing.

Once the timer went off, Oakes said he finally took a good look around and felt confident with his work. Some competitors forgot to cut off the top of their cake layers to make them flat, and others forgot to ice between the layers, he said.

While his work was judged that day, it wasn’t until later when he got the results. When he did, he was working in the kitchen at Hacienda, making wet burritos. His culinary arts instructor, Kaly Griggs, sent him a video of the results, and he found out he placed first in baking and pastry, earning a spot at the national competition.

“I watched that (video) while I was making wet burritos, and once it came up to Kokomo High School, I was like, ‘I wonder what I placed.’ It was really nerve-wracking because I spent so much time working on it. When it came up to my name and I got the gold medal and first place, you can ask everyone there, I was so excited. I yelled. I was like, ‘I did it!’” he said.

With the Indiana ProStart competition being one of the last state competitions held, Oakes didn’t have long to prepare for nationals. That competition was held virtually, and Oakes was tasked with creating a nonstop, unedited three-hour video showing him making the desserts and bread, presenting them, and cleaning up.

For that competition, he was tasked with making challah bread, blueberry scones, and chocolate eclairs, while decorating another two-layer cake that he had to write “Beyond Measure 2021” on and create an assortment of roses with icing. Oakes taught himself how to create the roses the day before he made the video, he said.

Feeling as ready as he could be with limited time, Griggs filmed Oakes in the culinary arts lab. Once he was done, he felt he did OK and went to review the film with Griggs. That’s when they learned that the tape was full, and the last half of his presentation wasn’t recorded.

Oakes was devastated.

“My initial thought was, ‘I don’t want to do this again.’ It took up like almost four hours of my time because I had to get everything prepared, and I had to do extra time to clean up. I missed a lot of my classes,” he said. “I was like it’s just frustrating because I spent all that time for it to just up and not be there.”

It took him a whole class period of him asking himself, “Do I do it again or do I not?” before he decided he’d give it another try.

He set up a different day to have Griggs film him for the second time, and he felt more confident about this go-around. He finished with about 45 minutes left, and there were no technical issues. The video was done. Oakes felt a weight lift and knew he did the best he could and gave it his all.

He soon found out that his efforts were more than enough. He placed in the top three in the nation and was invited to an awards ceremony in Nashville where he learned he won third place. Oakes ended up being grateful for the video not working the first time, as it gave him more practice.

“Because I only had a week to prepare for that, I was very underprepared the first time we filmed it. It didn’t feel like I did too great because I had no time to prepare, so I was grateful I got to do it again. It was a little practice round, I guess,” he said.

On July 6, Oakes,a 2021 KHS graduate, left for basic training for the U.S. Army — but he hasn’t ruled out a career in culinary arts. He said he will use his time in the army to ponder what he really wants to do in life and possibly use the GI Bill to go to culinary arts school. Or, if he spends his career in the army, he may use his pension to open his own bakery.

In the meantime, he said he was grateful for everything he learned in his baking and pastry class, and his friends and family were too. His favorite dessert to make was blueberry muffins, and they’ve become “famous” in his inner circle. He served them at his graduation open house to the delight of his guests.