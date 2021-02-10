Bakari Sellers keynotes Ivy Tech’s ‘Doing the Dream’

When it comes to how far the country has come in terms of racial injustice, a CNN political commentator painted a picture that would lead many to say “not very far” as he keynoted Ivy Tech Community College’s virtual “Doing the Dream” program on Jan. 29.

During his keynote speech, Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina state legislature and the son of the renowned civil rights activist Dr. Cleveland Sellers, drew on past injustices to shine light on events that still are happening to this day. Much work still needs to be done, he said.

“In my 36 years of great wisdom, I have come to the resolve that the answer to the question ‘how far have we come?’ is that we’ve made progress, but we still have yet a ways to go,” he said.

Sellers referenced civil rights pioneer George Elmore who in 1946 as a business owner pushed to be able to vote by filing a successful lawsuit that later allowed African Americans to vote in the Democratic Primary in South Carolina.

But in the meantime, his businesses were destroyed, crosses were burned on his lawn, and he suffered mentally, emotionally, and financially.

“When I think back to George Elmore and everything he went through … I think about how today voter ID laws are passed and how voter rules are purged and how people try to make it as difficult as possible to cast your ballot even after an election is had, attempting to throw out ballots from across the country,” Sellers said.

He also referenced Sarah Mae Flemming who was beaten by a bus driver after she exited a bus from the front door, rather than the back. She filed a lawsuit that played a role in the Rosa Parks case that came 17 months later.

Thirdly, he discussed Harry and Eliza Briggs, African American parents who in 1949 sued their children’s school board in the hopes of their children being allowed to ride school buses. The lawsuit became the first case found in the landmark collection of Brown v. Board of Education.

“I think about Sarah Mae Flemming and all she wanted to do was ride public transportation, but now we live in communities where people don’t have access to public transportation or public housing, and people don’t have access to things like clean water,” he said.

“ … And I think about everything Harry and Eliza Briggs went through just so they can have the opportunity to ride school buses. But now we live in communities where we have quarters of shame where kids go to school, and their heating and air don’t work. Or their infrastructure is falling apart, where you’re punished because of the zip code you’re born into.”

Sellers asked a second question: where do we go from here? The answer to that, he said, was based on the writing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who wrote there were two choices: chaos or community.

Sellers called on his audience to choose community.

“You just can’t help but to believe that we’re on the brink of chaos. We literally have more soldiers in the United States Capitol than we do in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. You see the images of violence. You see the images of poverty. You see the images of divisiveness and destitution. You can’t help but to believe we’re on the brink of chaos, but see the challenge for all of us … is to help rebuild community,” he said.

A start, he said, is by learning “how to love our neighbors even when they don’t love us.”