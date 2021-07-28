Back to School at Bona Vista

We’ve reached that point of the summer again, when we question how it flew by so fast and are cramming our last must-do activities into the remaining weeks. It’s Back to School season and, at Bona Vista, teachers are gearing up for an exciting year for their students and families.

Are you looking for a preschool or early childhood program to care for your children? Bona Vista offers both free and private pay childcare options in our Early

Childhood Services department. Our Early Head Start program provides center-based care for children ages birth to three, as well as prenatal and in-home care. Families enrolled in the center-based service enjoy many benefits including free diapers and meals while at our facility, as well as a quality child care facility open Monday through Friday. Early Head Start also offers families multiple planned activities to participate in together each month. Eligibility is determined by income and need.

Please contact the Early Head Start program at Bona Vista to learn more at 457-8273.

Our private pay option for childcare is the Keys for Kids Preschool, which provides care and education Monday through Friday in our early childhood facility. This program is a reputable provider in the Kokomo community and has received a Level 4 Paths to Quality rating, the highest measurable score awarded. Students in the Keys for Kids classrooms enjoy a comprehensive curriculum that fills their day with traditional education, play time and wholesome meals.

Some new features for the Keys for Kids Preschool include the introduction of a new sliding fee scale and the addition of an infant/toddler classroom that is opening this fall.

This class will provide much needed additional spots for students ages six months to three years. If you are interested in learning more about this classroom or joining the waitlist please call us at 457-8273.

Another exciting update for this program is the extension of the Build, Learn, Grow scholarship through March of 2022. The Indiana Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is offering families of essential workers tuition support for their children’s early care and education and before- and after-school programs.

Anyone that is classified as an essential worker with qualifying income, they can receive scholarships to help with childcare needs for all children 0-12 years of age.

Bona Vista is accepting Build, Learn, Grow family scholarships now through March 2022. You can visit https://brighterfuturesindiana.org/scholarships/families for more information and to see if your family qualifies.

The Bona Vista Early Childhood Services staff would love to answer any questions that you may have about our programs and availability, as well as host your family for a tour of our facility. Please call 457-8273 for more information.

Our staff is expanding! If you, or someone you know, loves working with children in a fun and rewarding environment please check out the position openings in our

Early Childhood Services programs. You can read about our posted jobs and apply at bonavista.org.