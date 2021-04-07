Artworks come to life during zoo's annual naturally inspired Paint Out Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Hunks of clay and blank canvases will be transformed into beautiful works of art, and Indianapolis Zoo guests are invited to watch these visions come to life on April 10 during the Naturally Inspired Paint Out presented by The Great Frame Up Downtown.

A group of juried artists is invited each year to make original art “en plein air” (outdoors) inspired by the stunning natural surroundings at the Zoo and White River Gardens. Artists work throughout the day and guests have the unique opportunity to view the Zoo through the artists’ eyes as create one-of-a-kind artworks.

This year’s Paint Out Day activities will complement the ongoing festivities that are part of xZOOberance presented by Daniel’s Vineyard, a spring festival celebrating nature, performing arts, animals and more. All the day’s activities are included with regular Zoo admission.

After the artworks created during Paint Out Day have dried, they — along with pieces created by some of the Zoo’s artistically inclined animals — will be professionally framed by The Great Frame Up Downtown before going on display from May 28-Aug. 18 in the Schaefer Rotunda at the Gardens. Artworks will also be viewable in an online gallery on the Zoo’s website.

Zoo patrons will have the chance to own their favorite artworks when they go up for bid at the Naturally Inspired Silent Auction and Artists’ Reception from 5:30-7:30pm Aug. 19 in the Hulman Riverhouse. Guests will also enjoy an evening of drinks and hors d’oeuvres as they visit with the talented artists who made these beautiful pieces. Bidding will also be available online.

Tickets for the silent auction and reception are $20 for Zoo members and their guests and $22 for nonmembers. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 317-630-2046. Proceeds from the auction help fund the care of the Zoo’s 1,400 animals and 47,000 plants as well as its global conservation initiatives.

