Downtown Kokomo will turn into an art haven this weekend as Artsapalooza takes hold.

The Artsapalooza Arts Festival & Experience will begin Sept. 3 during First Friday (5:30 p.m.) and continue the next day, Sept. 4, when the marketplace opens at 10 a.m. A concert by Gingerbeard Man at the Riverwalk Amphitheater will close out the day.

Along with the arts market and music, there will be a plein air painting competition, a short film festival at Sun King Brewery, new art in the Artist Alley, art demonstrations and so much more.

“We want to encourage and develop the arts in Kokomo,” said Susan Alexander, manager of Downtown Creative Placemaking. “This is a way to invite regional artists in all mediums to experience Kokomo. We are having these prospective residents come to our community and share their art. We have not had an arts festival previously in Kokomo.”

Along with all of the art, Bridges Outreach will also be holding its annual Hawg the Block fundraiser featuring a Hawg Heaven food truck Friday night.

The weekend is a celebration of all kinds of arts, engaging around the arts and community building, said Alexander.

Frday night, contestants in the 48 Hour Film Fetival will show their works at Sun King Brewery starting at 7 p.m. The 48 Hour Film Festival is a contest where groups of filmmakers have 48 hours to write a screenplay and direct a film that can run up to 7 minutes in length. The event began on Thursday, Aug. 26 with seven teams meeting at the downtown library. They were assigned certain lines, props, and locations that had to be used in the film (so no one could plan ahead and start early) and turned in their work two days later. Awards will be given out when their films are shown at Sun King Brewery.

On Saturday, plein air artists can register at the IUK downtown art gallery to be part of a day long competition. The painters can paint scenes from the festival around the square and then turn in their work at the end of the day. An awards ceremony with cash prizes for the best paintings will take place at 5 p.m.

Alexander is excited to welcome visitors to Kokomo who may experience the city for the very first time. She also hopes that maybe some of the visiting artists—while many are local and regional they also come as far away as Alabama and Oklahoma—will decide that Kokomo could make a nice home.

“Oftentimes we have these innovators and creators and they are off in their own space,” Alexander said. “I think it’s lovely when we can create a space and bring them altogether and support them.”

The arts have played a big role in the renewal of downtown Kokomo and Alexander believes they are important for sparking development and momentum for a community. She believes First Friday played a crucial role in inspiring Kokomo’s growth.

“I’ve heard from business downtown that the more people who can get out and walk, the more they will be coming into these businesses,” said Pemberton. “So the sculpture walk encourages people to walk straight through the heart of downtown. While doing that they are seeing P.F. Hendricks or the Farmer’s Market store. They are experiencing all of the businesses and growth.”

“[Kokomo] has just steadily been helping build the arts community, the maker community,” said Alexander. “Our community is considered a maker city. This has been an easy effort to drive because the community has been supportive of it. The arts as an economic and community development tool has been a very easy collaboration among leadership and among community members.”

While the event will mostly be held outdoors, visitors and artists are encouraged to wear masks.

For a schedule of events visit https://greaterkokomo.com/artsapalooza/.