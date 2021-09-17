Arts/ Culture Briefs

Auditions open for ‘The Game’s Afoot’

Auditions for Kokomo Civic Theatre’s production of “The Game’s Afoot” will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 4-6 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 20, from 7-9 p.m. at the KCT Warehouse, 722 N. McCann St. Performance dates are Dec. 3, 4 and 5.

“The Game’s Afoot” is being directed by Steve Hughes.

“The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays)”, is a Christmas mystery where Broadway star William Gillette, known for playing Sherlock Holmes, must catch a murderer at his holiday party.

There are roles for three men and five women. A script is on reserve at the downtown branch of the Kokomo/Howard County Public Library for those wishing to read it in advance of auditions.

Actors auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Proof of COVID vaccination is required to audition. For more information contact Steve Hughes at 765-860-0747 or via email at steven.hughes@sbcglobal.net

Wings over Kokomo Airshow set for Sept. 18

The Wings over Kokomo Airshow is returning to the Kokomo Municipal Airport (3637 E 400 N) on Saturday, Sept. 18. The airshow, presented by Commemorative Air Force (CAF), the Warbird Training Center, and the City of Kokomo will feature aerobatics, Warbird rides, kid’s activities along with food vendors and a beer garden.

There will be aircraft displayed throughout the airport. Admission is free to the air show and all of the aircraft exhibits. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and the air show begins at 1 p.m. and continues to 3 p.m.

Airplane rides are available for purchase from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and after the air show.

Miami Indian history and forced removal at KHCPL

The Kokomo Howard County Public Library main branch will host Dianne Hunter, Tribal Historic Preservation officer of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Hunter will discuss the history of the Miami Indians in Indiana and their forced removal in 1846 to kansas and Oklahoma. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-5 p.m. Registration is required and can be completed at KHCPL.org..

Art in Nature in Russiaville

RUSSIAVILLE - Parents of 6- to 8-year-olds, bring your kids to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Art in Nature program in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, kids will hear a story, sing, dance, and have a snack.

Girl Scouts won’t want to miss it, because we’ll go on a nature detective walk, build a Brownie elf house, make a pinecone Brownie elf, be nature photographers, create nature collage frames, and butterfly window art. Girl Scouts will earn an Outdoor Art Creator badge! Registration required. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events.”

Bikers 4 Bridges fundraiser Sept. 19

The 14th annual Bridges Outreach Ride will be Sunday, Sept. 19. And the second annual Cruise-In returns as well.

The fundraiser benefits Bridges Outreach. Registration is at noon Sept. 19 at Walt Moss Barber Shop, 301 N. Main St. Kickstands up at 1:30 p.m.

The Bikers 4 Bridges ride will be escorted by the Kokomo Police Department. Free T-shirts will be available for the first 50 bikers.

Free pizza and drinks will be offered to participants at the barbershop.

For more information, call Doug Newman at 765-271-9692.