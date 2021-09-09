Arts/ Culture Briefs

Teenage writers meeting at library

Hey teens, do you like to write stories? Do you want the chance to sharpen your creative writing skills and receive feedback from your peers?

Then join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Teen Writers Group! We’ll meet from 5 to 6 p.m. every Thursday starting Sept. 2 at KHCPL Main.

Library launches ‘Create With Me’

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has a new program: Create With Me. It provides an opportunity for children 4 and up and their accompanying adult to create a piece of art together.

Collaborative art projects are the perfect way to connect with your kids. There’s growing evidence that enjoying playful and creative activities is good for us.

Join us any time between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at KHCPL South, to create an abstract piece of art using a scraping tool to push and pull a variety of paint colors across the paper.

Registration is required. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events.”

Kokomo Symphonic Society begins Strings Instruction

The Kokomo Symphonic Society begins its Strings Instruction and Kokomo Symphony Youth Orchestra (KSYO) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Registration for classes starts at 4:00p.m. Classes will be held at Grace United Methodist Church (219 W. Mulberry St.). Classes include instruction for the violin, viola, cello and bass and are taught at the beginning level (4:30-5:15 p.m.) and Intermediate level (5:15-6 p.m.). Highest level students are part of the KSYO and rehearsals are on Sundays from 4:30-6:30p.m. Youth Director Sean Carey is available to meet with students before classes begin to help students determine what class is best for them. For more information contact Jennifer Rollins at 765-236-0251.

Kokomo artists place in photography show

Local photographers won awards at the Honeywell Center’s 2021 Photography Show. Stephen Bolinger placed first place in the color category for his work ”Red.” He also took first place and third place in the black and white category, with “Calla Lilly” placing first overall and “Girl with Hat” rounding out the top three selected works. Tamara Roe received an honorable mention. The works will be exhibited in the Clark Gallery (located in the Honeywell Center) through Sept. 27 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri). The Photography Show is sponsored by Nicole A. Howard Photography.

Craft Corner at South Library

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers Craft Corner to provide teens and adults with a free craft time.

Drop in between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at KHCPL South for a scraper painting project. Using a scraping tool, we’ll push and pull paint across paper to create an abstract piece of art.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Registration is required. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events.”

Bikers 4 Bridges fundraiser Sept. 19

The 14th annual Bridges Outreach Ride will be Sunday, Sept. 19. And the second annual Cruise-In returns as well.

The fundraiser benefits Bridges Outreach. Registration is at noon Sept. 19 at Walt Moss Barber Shop, 301 N. Main St. Kickstands up at 1:30 p.m.

The Bikers 4 Bridges ride will be escorted by the Kokomo Police Department. Free T-shirts will be available for the first 50 bikers.

Free pizza and drinks will be offered to participants at the barbershop.

For more information, call Doug Newman at 765-271-9692.

4th Annual Northwestern Invitational Brings Marching Bands to Kokomo

Northwestern Band Boosters invite the public to attend its fourth annual Marching Band Invitational Contest on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The contest begins at 3:50 p.m. at Northwestern Tiger Field with the playing of the national anthem, which will be performed by Northwestern teacher Brett Davis. Fifteen bands will compete, with Attica\Covington and Northwestern playing in judged exhibition. The Northwestern Invitational gives marching band enthusiasts an easy opportunity to see many of the local marching bands in action. Eastern, Lewis Cass, Maconaquah, Taylor, Tri-Central and Western will also compete at the event.

Storywalk at Russiaville Branch

RUSSIAVILLE - The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers storywalks for families with children! Bring your kids and stroll through the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville to read Tomie DePaola’s “The Knight and the Dragon” between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.

When you’re done, stop inside for a surprise. If there is inclement weather, the storywalk will be inside the library.

Pirate Day at Main Library

Parents of kindergarteners through fifth-graders, bring your kids to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for a day of pirate fun! During Pirate Day at the Library, we’ll make pirate accessories, hunt for treasures, and learn to talk like a pirate.

Join us from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at KHCPL Main. Dress in your favorite pirate gear for extra fun.

Registration is required. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events.”