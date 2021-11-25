Arts and Culture briefs

Tipton High School jazz band participate at DePauw Jazz Festival, school band releases Christmas CD

TIPTON- The Tipton High School (THS) Blues Devils Jazz Band traveled to Greencastle, Ind. to participate in the seventh annual DePauw University Jazz Festival. Participating students performed in a beautiful venue, received feedback from professional musicians and attended clinics for their instruments and as an ensemble. The Tipton-specific clinic immediately following their performance and the masterclasses throughout the day were provided by members of the Count Basie Jazz Orchestra, one of the best jazz groups in the world.

The next public performance of the Blues Devils Jazz Band will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 8, alongside the Tipton Middle School and THS concert bands. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the THS Auditorium, 619 S. Main St.

The THS band will also release a Christmas CD this season. Preorders are being accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per CD and the order form is available at the high school office or by emailing Matt Skiba at mskiba@tcsc.k12.in.us.

Kokomo Pride sets donation records

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Kokomo Pride broke fundraising records twice in one week early this month.

It all started when Security Federal Savings bank confirmed they would be a Giving Tuesday donor by matching donations up to $500. The bank also proceeded to donate $600 to Kokomo Pride for programming and operational support.

Two days later, Kokomo native Ben Cotner, now living in Los Angeles with his husband and two children, donated $2,000 to the organizations general fund.

“Ben mentioned his pride in seeing an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization growing and making changes in his hometown, and he felt a need to help as best he could,” said Austin Mariasy, Kokomo Pride director.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, Kokomo Pride’s fundraising campaign will be sponsored by Petite Patisserie, Kokomo Toys and Collectibles, Security Federal Savings Bank and The Hobson. The campaign will be held on the organization’s Facebook page, facebook.com/KokomoPride, with Facebook matching Giving Tuesday funds for all organizations up to $8 million. The Giving Tuesday campaign begins at 8 a.m.