Artist reception to be held for new Artist Alley installation

Sixteen new pieces of art have been installed in Artist Alley in downtown Kokomo, and the artists will introduce their work during a reception this Friday.

While the majority of the artists are from Kokomo, a few are regional artists, and their work will be displayed in the alley for the next year. According to Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives, many of the new pieces are a reflection of the current state of the nation.

“There are some social statement pieces,” Alexander said. “We never impose a theme; whatever is most compelling to them is what we want them to bring us. That’s the art we want them to bring, so it’s always different. And we think that gives us a beautiful variety of pieces in the exhibit.”

The exhibit features multiple acrylic paintings, mixed media pieces, and one stone sculpture.

The new pieces come after last year’s exhibit was auctioned off last month. First the first time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auction was held entirely online, and Alexander said it resulted in the most successful auction dollar-wise since the rotating exhibits began in 2014.

Among the 14 pieces, buyers paid a total of $1,210. In addition to local buyers, there also were buyers from the Indianapolis area and one from the east coast, according to Alexander.

On Friday, the artists for the 2020-2021 collection will be on hand to introduce their work during a reception held in Artist Alley, which is located next to Artworks Gallery in downtown Kokomo at 210 N. Main St.

“We’ll have each of the artists introduce themselves, and I just love gaining a better understanding of the thoughts and feelings and even techniques behind the artwork,” Alexander said. “I just gain a much better understanding of the pieces and really much more appreciation for the pieces.”

Artists featured in this installation are Robin Coyner, Tarja Harney, Maizie Steinsberger, Tahjmaray Prostell, Sam Prifogle, Steve Redman, R.A. Buys, Karen Taylor, Kylin Brown, Ramona Daniels, Robin Ligon-Williams, Madison Reed, Marcia Blacklidge, Anne Maddox, Deb Edwards, and Troy Caldwell.

Since Artist Alley began, Alexander said it has continued to grow the arts in Kokomo and build a sense of community.

“We’re really building that sense of community not only within the artist sector and growing that, but buyers are now interested in Artist Alley. So being consistent, having it be an annual exhibit has been really important, and again, it just gives us an opportunity to keep the experience of Kokomo fresh and new and exciting,” she said.

The new pieces will be auctioned off next summer.

In addition to celebrating the artists, the reception also will celebrate Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore’s 50th birthday. Moore, whose birthday falls on the date of the reception, will join, and attendees will be treated to a “sweet treat,” as well as hors d'oeuvres from Main Street Café.

The reception takes place during First Friday on Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Also during First Friday, an improv dance activity will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Howard County parking lot across from Jamie’s Soda Fountain to the theme of “dance instructor wanted.” Participants will take turns being the dance instructor, and a line of improv dancers must mimic the moves of the instructor.

Those wishing to participate are asked to register in advance on Facebook at “First Friday Kokomo.” Participants are asked to wear dark pants and a white shirt as their “uniform.” Kokomo High School dance instructor Gina Curl is assisting in organizing the event.

“I’m always hopeful that First Friday is an experience for people, not just a ‘come see things’ but actually to participate. So this is an opportunity to experience the art of dance together in a very fun way,” Alexander said.

In addition, First Friday guests can attend "Movie with the Mayor" at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free.