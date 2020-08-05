Artist Alley hosts art sale

Love the art on display at Artist Alley in downtown Kokomo? Now you can own it.
The pieces currently on display in Artist Alley are up for sale to make way for a new exhibit of work from local artists. The pieces include 14 colorful acrylic paintings, capturing subjects from nature to outer space. They are suitable for indoor or outdoor display.
The sale is going on now online at KokomoArtSale.com. Bidding on the first item will close at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, with another item closing every 30 seconds.
Artist Alley is located next to Artwork Gallery at 210 N. Main St. The art sale is sponsored by Blue Skies Auction. A portion of the proceeds will be reinvested in Artist Alley to make future exhibitions possible.