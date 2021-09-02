Arthritis makes life, writing a challenge

Yesterday [Aug. 23], at least two hours were spent creating an article for the Kokomo Perspective. After reading it to my husband for his approval, I touched “shut down” on the computer, and turned in for the night.

I was happy until the next morning, when I looked for the article to email it and discovered it no longer resides where it should be.

Even the trash was viewed - a new adventure never taken previously.

In 2005, when I began writing for the Perspective, I could sit down, type, and send an article in less than 30 minutes. Those days are history. It is amazing what takes place as we age. This current situation is due to major changes in my hands. They say daughters inherit their father’s arthritis more than sons. That is certainly true in our family. Neither of my two brother had arthritis.

Having nothing better to do, I have taken an interest in viewing the numerous changes in my hands. Until recently I had not really paid much attention to my left hand. That is where three fingers are friends but they have nothing to do with the smallest finger or the thumb. The middle finger is the same length as my little finger. It is interesting to note the ring finger is now the longest finger of all, and the three friendly fingers lean together to the right.

On my right hand, it’s a completely different gathering. The index and longest finger like each other, and allow the disfigured finger to touch the longest finger at the top. They dislike the thumb and little finger that can no longer be straight. The thumb is twice as big as the thumb on the other hand. It also announces pain from time to time.

The thumb on the left hand never hurts and this is sincerely appreciated. As you might guess, typing has become a challenge. Instead of reading the words as I type, I now look down and check to see if I’m on the right keys. Too often I hit the big capital key when I mean to type an “a” which is next to it. All this makes life interesting and challenging.

The condition of my fingers will certainly change our winter activities. I have discovered there is no way I can wear gloves. Fingers are so crooked they will no longer accept gloves on my hands. When looking for items to donate to worthy causes, I discovered a pair of wonderful insulated mittens that I used to wear. They are off limits, too.

When winter arrives, I’m planning to stay inside where it is warm and avoid going anywhere. That includes doctor appointments if it is possible to join them on the computer. It will be good to stay inside our warm home and remember the happy days when we made snow ice cream - an activity people would never undertake now thanks to all the pollution in the atmosphere. Those were the years our sons built igloos, snowmen, and forts for their snowball fights.

A final thought: With winter approaching and old age setting in, modern technology is more appreciated than ever before.