Art and Culture in the time of COVID

It was great being out in the community and sharing art with everyone during last weekend’s Artsapalooza Festival and Experience. It’s something I haven’t done in a very long time, thanks to COVID-19.

Even though I was out on the square looking at art, I never truly felt comfortable, even as a responsible fully vaccinated mask-wearing American. I crossed a few items off of my to-do list because they were indoors as well, like the 48 Hour Film Festival at Sun King Brewery. I really wanted to find out if Kokomo has a possible Spike Lee or Greta Gerwig in our midst. But I just didn’t feel safe.

I’m both excited to see art coming back to life and unsure it’s the right time, as the delta variant surges across the country. I’ve skipped some visits to the movie theater because it didn’t feel right to do such a thing just yet. I was disappointed to see Phoebe Bridgers and other musicians go out on tour in a pandemic, yet I still contemplated buying a ticket for her Indianapolis show this week. Thankfully it sold out to keep the temptation away. And she did move the show to the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, an outdoors venue, and is requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test.

So, until this past weekend, art and culture has been a solitary experience for me, like it has for most others. I never really minded. I’m a recluse at heart. When the pandemic began, I turned to video games like “The Elder Scrolls Online”, “Red Dead Redemption 2 Online” and “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” to cope with what was going on.

In the fall I moved on to books, using the time to catch up on my list of author’s I hadn’t experienced yet, like Emily St. John Mandel, reading new fiction by Indiana writers like Clint Smith’s “The Skeleton Melodies”, finally completing Frank Herbert’s “Dune” on my fourth attempt. I also revisited favorite writers like Neil Gaiman, Stephen King and Sarah Blake. Oh how I wish there was a literary component to Artsapalooza, but then again everything would be indoors. So maybe next year? Please?

I held my own David Lynch film festival. I watched “Avengers: Infinity War” again and totally didn’t cry all through my “Avengers: Endgame” rewatch. I saw “Hamilton” so many times that I should be able to rap “Guns and Ships” as fast as Daveed Diggs without missing a beat (I can’t do that).

I’m in the music phase of the pandemic now. As I watch COVID numbers rise I turn towards the gloom and doom of The Cure and Nine Inch Nails and obsess over newer acts likes Chelsea Wolfe and Lingua Ignota. And I listen to David Bowie. Always David Bowie.

I want to go to a concert again. I want to sit in a crowded movie theater and be awed alongside an audience by an unexpected plot twist or a flash of special effects. I want to attend readings at IUPUI and Ball State and get my books signed by the visiting writers.

But for now I have Artsapalooza, and I am very thankful for that. Local artist Sherry Temby told me just a couple of weeks ago that people need to fill their hearts and souls with more than just what exists on a digital screen.

After interviewing so many artists recently and seeing so much art in person this past weekend, my heart and soul feel very full.

How has art and culture helped you cope with the pandemic?

Josh Flynn is a reporter with the Kokomo Perspective. Contact him at josh.flynn@kokomoperspective.com