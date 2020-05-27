Army veteran served as a sharpshooter during Korean War

Donald Sellers missed out on getting called up for World War II, but he was among the first to be drafted for the Korean War as part of the U.S. Army.

At age 22, Sellers’ life was put on hold while he answered the call of duty. Sellers already had established a career for himself showing purebred sheep around the country, but he was about to learn an entirely new skill.

“It shook me up. I just was kind of starting out in the (livestock) business, and that all changed,” Sellers said.

Sellers arrived in Ft. Campbell in Kentucky for basic training, and the environment, as far as sleeping went, wasn’t far from what he was used to. Since age 5, he’d been working fairs and showing purebred livestock. He’d stay overnight at the fairs and sleep on cots around a lot of people, so he was able to acclimate easily to sleeping on a cot in barracks.

He remembered his instructors well. His first sergeant had just returned from Korea – sans a thumb and finger – and “knew his stuff.” The experience of his instructors and the knowledge they had from already being on the ground in South Korea helped prepare him, he said.

Following boot camp, Sellers was trained in infantry. His job was simple: “shoot the enemy from a trench.”

In August 1951, Sellers arrived in Busan, South Korea. He “got off a boat and got on a train and headed north.”

He spent much of his time in the trenches alongside his comrades. Sellers saw combat and death – “too much” of both, he said.

The veteran remembered one of the worst days he spent in South Korean. He was in a trench, and one man stood between Sellers and his “best buddy.” After a while, the soldiers didn’t hear anymore gunfire, so his friend decided he would check out the situation and see if all was clear.

“He was a wild little booger, and he said, ‘Well, the fire quit.’ He said, ‘I think they left. I’ll take a look.’ He crawled clear out of the trench, stood up, said, ‘No, I don’t see [anyone].’ And about that time, they took him out in two pieces,” Sellers said. “That’s hard thinking about him getting shot. I don’t like to talk about that.”

During his time in Korea, Sellers became known as a sharpshooter – the best in his unit, though Sellers humbly gave the credit to his quality weapon. The veteran said he’s often asked if it was difficult to shoot and kill the enemy. He said it was a matter of staying alive.

“You have to keep from getting killed. Kill them before they kill me,” he said. “Most people can’t understand that. ‘How can you shoot someone?’ Well, there’s someone over there shooting at me. They’re trying to kill you. What are you going to do?”

One job Sellers did come to enjoy while overseas was being a courier for his colonel, which entailed being able to drive his jeep and pick up mail for him.

But he didn’t always stay out of trouble while doing the job. One day while he was out picking up his colonel's mail, he saw two girls walking up a monument, which was the biggest monument he said he’d ever seen. He decided to show off a little. He put the jeep in reverse, loaded up the girls in the jeep, put the jeep in four-wheel drive, and drove up the steps of the monument.

“We got clear to the top of that booger, and by the time we got to the top, there were [military police]. They hauled me in,” Sellers said.

The police captain called Sellers’ colonel who got him out of trouble, Sellers said.

“[My colonel] chewed that captain pretty good. He said, ‘You take care of him. Give him a good bed tonight. Feed him a good breakfast in the morning, and send him my way. I want my mail,’” Sellers said.

When Sellers thought he finally might be getting out of Korea, the war had different plans for him. A prisoner of war camp had been overrun by the prisoners, and the Army needed soldiers with combat experience to come in and help return control. Sellers was one of those soldiers.

“I had to go down there and help clear them, shoot some more [foreigners]. All these prisoners out on the island, they’d overrun us,” he said. “We were waiting to go home, and we had to go back and fight again down there on the island and wipe them out and gain control of the island again.”

After nearly two-and-a-half years in South Korea, Sellers finally was able to return home in January 1953.

He was eager to get back into showing livestock, but he said a lot had changed during the years he was away. Many of the contacts he had just three years ago were different, and there were fewer familiar faces at the fairs. While rebuilding contacts, he also worked to rebuild his livestock.

The Kempton-native remembered driving down to Kentucky, picking up three ewes, putting him in the trunk of his Chrysler coup, and driving back home. Sellers, 91, still to this day helps friends in the industry with their livestock.

Looking back on his time in the service, Sellers said he was glad it was behind him.

“It was a great experience, but I wouldn’t want to do it again,” he said.

Sellers earned a Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, which was awarded to any U.S. service member who performed duty in South Korea between June 27, 1950, and June 27, 1954, and a United Nations Korea Medal, which was the first international awarded ever created by the United Nations to recognize those who participated in the Korean War.