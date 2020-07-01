Army vet serves in Germany during Cold War

Enlisting the U.S. Army after high school was a given for Bert Shearer.

He was raised by parents who believed all young people should give service to their country, and Shearer said he embraced that mindset and was eager to enlist.

“Growing up, it was something I wanted to do,” he said. “I went in as a 17-year-old kid. I finished high school early so I could go.”

Shearer enlisted in the army from 1978 to 1981, served in the National Guard for one year, and went back into the active army from 1982 to 1985. His occupation in the military was a target acquisition radar specialist. His primary mission was to locate either hostile artillery or find enemy ground troops as ground surveillance radar.

He was stationed initially in Texas and then was sent to Germany where he stayed for a year-and-a-half in the third infantry division.

“The Cold War was pretty well at its height, and we were always told if there was ever aggression on the part of the Soviets they would most likely come through the Fulda Gap,” he said. “That was the area we were in, and it was basically explained to us we were there to slow them down so they could get reinforcements.”

While there, Shearer worked as a counter-battery, counter-mortar radar, which entailed detecting artillery and mortars. Shearer completed several simulation experiences in Germany where there would be live fire, and he had to locate the guns and complete mock missions to destroy those guns.

When he returned stateside, Shearer was stationed in Georgia and completed more training missions in California and New York. During training missions in California, Shearer said they “basically played war” in the desert.

“You had aggressor forces, and you would operate just as if you were in a true hostile environment. We would deploy. We would go out at night and set up and run missions, trying to locate emergency ground troops and vehicles,” he said.

Using radar and audio, Shearer could differentiate between whether they were ground troops approaching, tracked vehicles, or wheeled vehicles. If it was a moving vehicle, he could calculate, if it was on a known road, the speed it was going and signal a call for a fire mission. They’d then simulate a call-for-fire mission to destroy the vehicle.

They’d complete the simulations for three weeks at a time, Shearer said, adding that it was intense and “very good” training.

After getting out of the army, Shearer worked at area factories. He said the army gave him a solid foundation that helped him throughout his life.

“You learn self-discipline. That was a big thing right there. You learn the ability to lead others because you’re put in that position, and you’re given an awful lot of responsibility at a very young age,” Shearer said.