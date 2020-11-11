Army reservist activated to assist in NYC during pandemic

An Army reservist with EMT experience and a deployment under his belt entered uncharted territory in March when he was activated to assist in New York City amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricky Byrd, who works fulltime as an EMT while in the U.S. Army Reserve, was given 24 hours to report in the spring. He was assigned to Calvary Hospital in the Bronx where he would work to triage patients as the hospital was overwhelmed by an influx of COVID-19 patients.

“It was crazy. Basically my unit was sent there to help triage people. We did 12-hour shifts basically when I got there because I was only there for two weeks. The first week, I was all day shift. Basically I’m just triaging all the people that came in whether they were possible COVID or if it was something totally different,” Byrd said.

The second week, he was moved to night shift, and it was even more grueling as he said the patients were nonstop.

The hospital was overrun, and a large canopy had been set up outside of the hospital where the overflow of patients was treated. That’s where Byrd was.

“Working here in Kokomo, you see a bunch of everything, but being over there during that time, it was just totally not what I was used to,” Byrd said. “All the symptoms that these people get, some can be the exact same, and some can be different. It all just depends I guess on how people react to it.”

Despite a challenging two weeks, Byrd said he was fortunate to get to work alongside other frontline workers and different fire departments and ambulance services.

Byrd is no stranger to putting his life on the line for others. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 2012 and was deployed to Afghanistan where he stayed from January 2014 to September 2014.

He was stationed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in southeast Afghanistan. During Operation Enduring Freedom, FOB Shank was one of the most heavily rocketed forward operating bases by the Taliban.

He was a 92F, a petroleum supply specialist. His duties were to refuel all aircraft that came into FOB Shank, from special force aircraft to commercial aircraft.

“It was definitely different than what I was used to. When I went into the Army, I was an EMT, and I just kind of got burnt out of doing that. So when I joined the Army, I just wanted to do something different, so I picked that job. It was definitely different,” he said. “I learned a lot.”

Byrd came off of active duty in September 2015 and joined the Army Reserve. He changed his military occupational specialty to a combat medic at that time.

The reservist said his time with the U.S. Army has shaped his life.

“It’s definitely done me a lot of good. Before I enlisted, I wasn’t really going down a good path, and the Army definitely changed my way of thinking, my way of going about life, my discipline, so I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Byrd said.